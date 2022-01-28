Segment Wise Car Sales Dec 2021 – Sub 4m SUVs, Compact Hatch Lead

Sales de-growth was seen across most segments as OEMs continue to contend with shortage in supply of parts / semiconductor chips

SUV sales continue to be in the lead with buyers showing new found interest in this segment over the past several months. Sub 4m SUVs have become the best selling segment in the passenger car market. Close 2nd in the list was compact hatchbacks, followed by MUVs and premium hatchbacks.

Taking into account segment-wise sales in the past month, de-growth is seen across most segments. Auto makers continue to contend with shortage in supplies of vital parts leading to lower production and longer waiting period.

Sub 4m SUV and Hatchback Sales

This segment has posted sales of 55,850 units in the past month, a growth of 23 percent over 45,518 units sold in December 2020. It was models such as Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza that led this list along with the Mahindra XUV300.

Compact Hatchback followed at a No.2 position recording YoY dip of 14 percent t0 55,378 units, down from 64,033 units sold in December 2020. In the compact hatchback segment, models such as Maruti WagonR, Swift and Celerio were in highest demand along with Hyundai i10 Grand.

At No.3, the mid-size / Compact SUVs segment posted a 16 percent YoY growth to 32,818 units, up from 28,330 units sold in December 2020. Here it was the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos that saw most demand despite a YoY dip in total sales last month. It was also newcomers Mahindra XUV700, Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun that were added to the list.

Growth was also seen across the MUV / MPV segment of which sales stood at 28,366 units, up 10 percent over 25,855 units sold in December 2020. Kia Carens is the next big launch in this segment that is scheduled for February 2021 which could add further impetus to sales. For now, it is the Maruti Ertiga which is the leader in this segment.

Sales de-growth was seen across several subsequent segments. The premium hatchback segment noted a 29 percent YoY de-growth with lower sales for each model in this list which included the likes of Baleno, Altroz and i20 while it was only the Glanza that saw a 25 percent YoY increase in sales.

Entry level hatchback segment also posted a 41 percent YoY de-growth as did the compact and executive sedan segments. Vans segment, which only consists of the Maruti Suzuki Eeco, also dipped 18 percent to 9,165 units in the past month, down from 11,215 units sold in December 2020.

Premium SUV and Premium Sedan YoY sales

Lower down the order, premium SUV sales have noted a 26 percent YoY increase to 1,988 units, up from 1,578 units sold in December 2020. In this segment it was Toyota Fortuner that saw a 13 percent YoY growth while sales of MG Gloster and Hyundai Tucson noted a 76 percent and 56 percent YoY de-growth respectively.

Premium sedan sales have seen the most growth in the past year. Sales increased 343 percent on a YoY basis to 164 units, up from 37 units sold in December 2020. In this segment it was the Skoda Octavia that was the only contributor to total sales. Luxury sedan sales trailed the list with just 17 units sold in the past month, down 94 percent over 295 units sold in December 2020.