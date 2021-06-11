Segment Wise Car Sales May 2021 – Creta, Nexon, Sonet Boost SUV Growth

Kia Sonet was the best seller in the sub 4m SUV segment while in mid-sized SUV segment, Hyundai Creta garnered the most attention

The compact SUV segment accounted for the most sales in the past month. It is this segment that has been noting outstanding sales in present times with every automaker targeting new launches both in the sub 4 meter and mid-sized SUVs. In the sub 4 meter segment it was the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue that were most in demand while in the mid-sized SUV segment, the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos were in top form.

Every segment reported a MoM de-growth in May 21 over sales of April 21, primarily due to the subdued buying sentiments of the people. The second wave of the pandemic has pushed the economy into deeper despair and it will take a few months to note any significant improvement especially in the auto sector where buyers also have to face escalating fuel prices.

Taking segment-wise sales into account, it may be seen that the compact and mid-size SUV segments have performed better than the rest. The compact and premium hatchback segments also did not fare too badly.

Compact and Mid-Size SUVs

In these two segments, sales dipped 55 percent and 40 percent respectively. In May 21, even as the Compact SUV segment contributed 23 percent to PV sales in India with sales at 24,399 units, this was a significant de-growth as compared to 54,104 units sold in April 21.

There were a total of 20,132 units of mid-size SUVs sold in the past month, down from 33,718 units sold in April 21. It was in this segment that also included India’s best-selling car, the Hyundai Creta which saw total sales of 7,527 units in May 2021.

Compact and Premium Hatchback

The Compact and Premium Hatchback segments were at Nos. 3 and 4, recording de-growth of 73 percent and 61 percent respectively. Compact hatchback sales dipped from 62,771 units in April 21 to 17,230 units in the past month while premium hatchback sales fell from 32,879 units to 12,75 units MoM.

In the compact hatchback segment it was the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai grand i10 along with the Tata Tiago that saw most sales. At No.4, the premium hatchback segment, with total sales of 12,758 units in May 21, had the Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20 and the Tata Altroz in top three positions.

Compact Sedans

The Maruti Suzuki DZire was the best seller in this segment commanding 70 percent of total sales. DZire sales stood at 5,819 units in May 21, down 59 percent as compared to sales of 14,073 units in April 21.

Even as the executive sedan segment suffered a MoM de-growth of 60 percent to 3,450 units in May 21 as against 8,550 units sold in April 21, it was the premium sedan segment that recorded a 91 percent growth rate to 111 units in May 21, up from 58 units sold in April 21.