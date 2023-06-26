Shah Rukh Khan Regrets Not Wearing Helmet 31 Years Ago

On Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan regretted not wearing a helmet in the movie Deewana, released in 1992, 31 years ago

Human beings as a whole are not impervious to some of their actions done while they were young. It is only when we grow up and mature, our perspectives change. Then we look back and question ourselves why we did what we did. A similar feeling swept past B-Town A-lister Shah Rukh Khan’s mind recently.

A Twitter user Pratt (@thatladka) posted a clip from the movie Deewana released in 1992. In that clip, we can see a young Shah Rukh Khan on a Yamaha ADV motorcycle accompanied by a bunch of his friends in the movie, who were riding Yamaha RX100s, Hero Honda CD100s and Royal Enfield motorcycles singing Koi Na Koi Chahiye song.

Shah Rukh Khan regrets not wearing a helmet

Pratt asks Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) “Sir how do you feel when you watch this epic entry of yourself. It’s been 31 years and it still gives us chills”. He expresses his awe to this entry scene from Deewana in which none of the riders and pillions, including Shah Rukh Khan wore a helmet.

Shah Rukh Khan replied responsibly, “Should have worn a helmet”. People often forget that the scene that they see on big screens is staged and said road is temporarily converted to a set with the permission of responsible authorities and that’s how they can get away from not wearing a helmet.

Should have worn a helmet!!! https://t.co/pFr5hbNdXg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

Instead of understanding this, people tend to recreate the same on roads that are not only dangerous but illegal as well. We should all strive to be responsible citizens and wear mandated helmets at all times.

Is it time for movie stars to wear helmets in the movies too?

A big fat yes. Movie directors tend to overlook what kind of an impact celebrity actions in movies make on general consensus. If you take the most iconic motorcycle chase scene from Mission Impossible Rogue Nation involving a bunch of BMW S1000RRs, Tom Cruise doesn’t wear a helmet in that scene.

In this movie, after crashing his car, Tom Cruise picks up a motorcycle from a dead/injured accomplice of the antagonist. The character didn’t care enough to pick up the helmet of this fallen rider, who was just beside where he picked up sunglasses and motorcycle.

This attitude of moviemakers should probably change in the future and show responsible and safe motorcycle commutes. Helmet is often one of the most crucial safety elements for a rider at any speed. Manufacturers like TVS are developing helmet detection systems and Ola Electric is going a step ahead and developing a system mandating helmets.