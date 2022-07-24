Silence S01 Plus Electric Scooter Debuts – 137 Km Range, New Features

Urban mobility solutions provider Silence offers electric scooters to regular commuters as well as B2C players for last mile deliveries

Aiming to strengthen its presence in the UK, Silence has launched the new S01 Plus electric scooter. It is a sportier version of the popular S01 electric scooter. With this launch, the company’s portfolio now has a total of 6 electric scooters. These are S01 Plus, S01 Urban, S01 Connected, S02 Urban, S02 Business and S02 Business Plus.

Only a limited number of S01+ electric scooters will be on offer in 2022. Users can reserve their S01+ on the company’s website. The scooter is being offered at a price of Rs £6,795, which is approximately INR 6.50 lakh. EMI works out at around £124.26 (approx. Rs 12k) for a duration of 47 months.

Silence S01 Plus features

Silence S01+ is based on Silence S01 Connected electric scooter, which retails at £5,695 (approx. Rs 5.45 lakh). While the core design is largely the same, S01 Plus is being offered in a sporty Anthracite grey colour theme. It has gloss black detailing for a more vibrant look and feel.

Some key features include round headlamp, sculpted front fascia, tinted windscreen, trendy rear view mirrors, single piece seat and long tail section. S01+ branding elements can be seen on the tail section and wheels. Red highlights on the wheels and body panels stand out against the grey-black theme. This treatment is also evident in red stitching on the seat and new red battery LED ring.

Riding stance is the same as that of S01, with ergonomically placed handlebar and comfy seat. Pillion section of the seat appears narrower, but it shouldn’t be much of a hassle in an urban environment. The floorboard area has ample space for everyday needs such as groceries, luggage, etc.

Silence S01+ specs and range

One of the key updates for S01 Plus is the ‘Push to Pass Mode’, wherein users can achieve speeds of up to 68 mph (approx. 109 kmph). This comes handy while overtaking. Suspension system has also been updated with an adjustability option.

Users can also adjust the compression to soften or stiffen the rear suspension. Braking performance has been improved with the use of lightweight ‘Disc Wave’ brakes that have enhanced thermal properties.

Silence S01 Plus electric scooter has a larger capacity 7.5 kW motor that generates 12.23 PS of max power. It has a 5.6 kWh removable lithium-ion battery pack. Top speed is limited to 100 kmph as per regulations, although the scooter is capable of achieving higher speeds. A total of 4 ride modes are available – Eco, City, Sport and reverse gear.

The scooter is rated to carry a maximum weight of 320 kg. It has disc brakes at both ends with CBS. Range is up to 85 miles (approx. 137 km), as per WMTC standards. With a standard 240V socket, the scooter can be charged in 6-8 hours. Warranty for the scooter and battery is 2 years and 3 years, respectively.