Simple Arrive Family EV Spied Testing – Rizta, iQube, Chetak Rival Launch Soon

Simple Energy, the Bengaluru-based electric mobility startup, has been expanding its portfolio to punch way above its weight. The company recently launched Simple One Gen 2, an updated version and announced the launch of Simple One Ultra variant with up to 400 km promised range on a single charge.

However, what the company currently lacks, is a family-format electric scooter to rival the heavy hitters like TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and even the Ather Rizta and Hero Vida VX2, for that matter. To fill in these gaps, Simple Energy is launching their first-ever Arrive family-format electric scooter which has been spied for the very first time.

Simple Arrive Spied

Some time ago, Simple family scooter design was patented, revealing its exterior appearance. The first patent design was leaked in October 2025 and the recent patent design leaks happened last month. In both leaked designs, we could see a family-format electric scooter with minimalistic design.

Same can be seen in these spy shots too, which were probably spied in and around Bengaluru. The spied test mule was fully covered in camouflage, leaving little to imagination. It may be called Simple Arrive, when launched, as suggested by the recent IP trademarks filed by the company. There may be two variants on offer – Simple Arrive and Simple Arrive Plus.

Where design is concerned, we can see a minimalist front apron which consists of dual-chamber headlights. Probably populated by LED bulbs. Turn indicators might be on the handlebar cowl and the wheel design has 5-spoke patterns where each element is further split in two.

The patent designs did not show front disc brake, but these spy shots confirm the presence of front disc brake. There is a long seat too, which is flat in design. There seems to be a single-piece grab rail at the rear and a sleek strip of LED tail light below it. This strip could pack turn indicators in it too.

What to expect?

Other notable elements seen with upcoming Simple Arrive scooter are main-stand, side stepping foot rest, storage compartment behind the apron, a touchscreen instrument cluster (not confirmed) and a mid-mounted electric scooter that is driving rear wheel via a belt-drive or a chain-drive system.

There are no details available regarding Simple Arrive’s powertrains. One can speculate that Simple Arrive might offer a similar or smaller battery pack options as Simple One S (3.7 kWh), promising a range of close to 200 km on a single charge. Launch is likely to happen in April 2026 or May 2026 and concrete details will be available then.



















