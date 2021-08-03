Simple Energy Electric Scooter Bookings Open On 15th Aug – Production Plant Details

Simple Energy has set its target at manufacturing a million units annually – In the first phase

Bangalore-based Simple Energy has big goals for its production plant at Hosur, Tamilnadu. The company is set to begin production operations later in 2021. An investment of Rs 350 crores has being earmarked over the next 2 years to increase the manufacturer’s footprint in India. This is in sync with the fast-paced EV industry’s growth.

The first phase of the factory is spread across 2 Lakh sq ft. Production capacity is pegged at upto 1 million (10 lakh) units annually. To begin with, processes will create 1,000 jobs. Sustainable increase in its manufacturing capacity is aimed to meet the rising demand of electric two-wheelers. At the same time it gives fillip to the concerted focus on a future that progresses through an electrification drive.

Simple One electric scooter launch

Simple Energy is set to launch its first flagship electric scooter, Simple One on August 15, 2021. Bookings will open on the same date, reveals their CEO. Deliveries are expected to start later this year. To be synonymous with superior quality products in automobiles, Simple Energy is full focused on increasing production capacity.

Being a modern day manufacturer, the company would rely on global best practices in production processes. In establishing itself as a strong force in India’s new age market, Simple Energy would stick to its brand philosophy of offering high-quality products at affordable prices while catering to a growing market.

Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO of Simple Energy said, “This is a huge milestone for Simple Energy. Although we aim to lead electric mobility in the country, we will now be able to cater to a larger audience faster than ever. We look forward to the launch on 15th August to embark on this remarkable initiative.” Simple Energy will be launching its first flagship electric scooter, the Simple One on 15th August. Prices are expected to be in the Rs 1.1-1.2 lakh range, ex-sh.

Clean vehicles in India

The EV industry in India appears to have gotten just the impetus it needed with large number of new companies having turned manufacturers. With investments soaring, sales and marketing networks are being developed. Alongside, the EV charging infra too is growing. This could help in increasing the adoption of electric vehicles.

The idea of independent EV manufacturing brands with the best technology and state-of-the-art facilities is fairly new. For the longest time electric vehicles have been a concept rather than a convenience.

But that scenario is quickly evolving. The market for clean vehicles in India is moving from strength to strength. Opportunities and forecasts have prompted electric two wheeler manufacturers to make efforts in building an electric automobile manufacturing ecosystem in India. Of course this has to be sustainable and non-polluting.