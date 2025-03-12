Simple Energy Launches OneS Electric Scooter – 181 Km Range at Rs 1.39 Lakh

Simple Energy has expanded its electric two-wheeler lineup with the launch of the Simple OneS, a high-performance electric scooter priced at Rs 1,39,999 (ex-showroom). Positioned as the quickest and longest-range electric scooter in its price segment, the Simple OneS comes with an IDC-certified range of 181 km and a top speed of 105 km/h.

Performance and Features

Equipped with an 8.5kW PMSM motor and a 3.7 kWh fixed battery, the Simple OneS offers a rapid 0-40 km/h acceleration in just 2.55 seconds in Sonic mode. The scooter features four riding modes—Eco, Ride, Dash, and Sonic—to suit different riding conditions.

The OneS retains the sporty aesthetics of its predecessor while introducing significant upgrades. The 35-liter under-seat storage, 770 mm seat height, and four colour options—Brazen Black, Grace White, Azure Blue, and Namma Red—enhance its practicality and appeal.

Technology and Connectivity

The 7-inch touchscreen dashboard supports 5G e-SIM, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity, offering turn-by-turn navigation, app integration, and over-the-air updates. Additional safety and convenience features include:

– Find My Vehicle

– Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

– Regenerative and rapid braking systems

– Park Assist with forward and reverse movement

Expansion Plans & Strategic Focus

With the launch of Simple OneS, the company will discontinue the Simple Dot One, streamlining its lineup to focus on advanced EV technology. Simple Energy now offers two models — Simple One Gen 1.5 and Simple OneS. As part of its expansion strategy, the brand aims to establish 150 new retail stores and 200 service centers across 23 states by FY 2026. Currently, Simple OneS is available at 15 dealerships in Bangalore, Goa, Pune, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Vizag, and Kochi.

Speaking on the launch, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy, said, “At Simple Energy, we believe that innovation is a journey, not a destination. And hence, we are absolutely elated to launch Simple OneS that gives you the best possible range under this price segment. Our focus has always been on pushing the boundaries of technology to create smarter solutions, and the scooter is a testament to that. With enhanced features and improved affordability, we are making premium EV technology within reach for more riders, ensuring a seamless and stress-free experience. As we move forward, our commitment remains the same— to drive the future of electric mobility and redefine the way India rides.”

Simple One Gen 1.5 – India’s Longest-Range Electric Scooter

In February 2025, Simple Energy introduced Gen 1.5 of the Simple One, offering an extended 248 km IDC range, making it India’s longest-range electric scooter. With the launch of Simple OneS, Simple Energy continues its mission of delivering high-performance, smart, and sustainable mobility solutions to Indian customers.