Simple Energy Mark 2 Electric Scooter Spied Testing – Bajaj Chetak Rival

Upon its launch, Mark 2 will compete against the likes of TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak Electric and Ather 450X to name a few

Every other day we get to hear a new development regarding electric mobility in India, especially in the two-wheeler segment. With rapid advancements in e-mobility technology, we expect many new manufactures to come with new battery-powered mobility solutions in the near future.

One of them is Simple Energy which made its name last year by revealing the upcoming flagship e-scooter internally codenamed Mark 2. Earlier this year, the Bengaluru-based EV startup raised an investment worth an undisclosed amount from angel investors. As for Mark 2, the company will be launching the e-scooter sometime later this year.

Design & Features

A prototype of the electric scooter was recently spotted testing wrapped under heavy camouflage. Going by the images, they seem to be clicked at a testing track. Starting with its design, it displays a futuristic styling that is complemented by a geometric body design.

Some of the highlights are LED headlamps, LED taillights, a large and flat footboard and ergonomic seating. The startup has also revealed that the e-scooter has been completely designed using French tech giant, Dassault’s development platform.

Not just in its design, but the e-scooter is modern in terms of features as well. It will be laced with gizmos such as an IP67 rated touchscreen display, 4G and Bluetooth connectivity, a midship mounted electric motor, on-board navigation and a chain-sprocket type final drive.

Powertrain Specs

Coming to its specifications, the powertrain of Mark 2 will feature a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired to an electric motor which kicks out 9.4 bhp and 72 Nm of torque. The scooter will be offered with three dedicated riding modes- Eco, Normal and Sports. In Sports mode, Mark 2 can attain a maximum speed of 103 kmph while 0-50 kmph acceleration has been timed at 3.6 seconds.

In Eco Mode, the scooter evidently offers the maximum range of 240 km on a single. For Normal and Sports modes, the numbers stand at 220 km and 180 km respectively on a single charge. This is way more than its immediate rivals such as Ather 450X (116 km) and Bajaj Chetak Electric (95+ km). Using a fast charger, the battery could be rejuvenated from 0-80 percent within 60 minutes.

Prospective Launch

Earlier, Simple Energy has conceded that Mark 2 will be locally manufactured in India with localisation levels reaching up to 90 percent. This would make it eligible for the concessions under the FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles) Scheme by the Government of India.

The EV startup also claims that the scooter will offer the largest luggage storage in its segment of electric scooters. Simple Energy intends to start mass production of Mark 2 by June this year while deliveries are expected to commence from September 2021. It will initially be rolled out in Delhi and Bengaluru followed by Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad.