Simple Energy Trademarks 12 Names – New Electric Scooters ?

Simple Energy had launched their first electric scooter last year, called Simple One – Deliveries are yet to start

India has witnessed a lot of EV manufacturers in the recent past. Leading them all in retail sales for Sep 2022, we have Ola Electric. Apart from Ola, we recently witnessed Hero MotoCorp’s entry into this segment with Vida V1 series of electric scooters.

We also have Ather, TVS, Bajaj, Hero Electric, Okinawa and a lot more companies. A Bengaluru-based startup called Simple Energy has launched its Simple One electric scooter in India to take on above-mentioned rivals. Simple One deliveries have not yet started.

Simple Energy Trademarks New Names

Simple Energy has applied trademarks for a slew of products including Simple Two, Simple Three, Simple Four, Simple Five, Simple Six, Simple Seven, Simple Eight, Simple Nine and Simple Ten. Simple Vision, Simple Vision 25 and Simple Galaxy have also been trademarked.

12 new trademarks have been applied. Most of these trademarks are still not approved. However, trademarks Simple Six, Simple Eight and Simple Nine have been accepted recently. It is not yet clear if Simple Energy is readying products in the immediate vicinity that would don these names.

Simple One electric scooter promises a lot of oomph. When pitted against rivals, Simple One trumps all with its largest-in-class battery and highest-in-class torque promising longest-in-class range from a single charge.

Simple One gets a 3.3 kWh fixed battery as well as an optional removable 1.5 kWh battery. This innovative solution takes its total battery capacity to 4.8 kWh. Drawing juice front his battery is an electric motor making 8.5 kW of peak power and 4.5 kW of continuous power. Range is an astounding 236 km from the fixed battery and 300 km from the optional removable battery (claimed).

Simple One Delivery

The electric scooter startup has not been able to commence deliveries even in October 2022. Originally, Simple One delivery timeline was promised for July 2022. Which was postponed to September 2022. That didn’t materialise for the company and launch was postponed to October 2022.

This is October 2022 and now, the delivery timeline has been pushed further to 1st quarter of 2023 (January to March). Latest postponement is attributed to various battery safety-related updates set by MoRTH (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways). These guidelines for EV manufacturers come in light of multiple EV fires that took place across the country. Simple One rivals Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Hero Vida V1 Pro, Ather 450X and the likes.