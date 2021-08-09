Simple One Electric Scooter 1 Minute Charging Delivers 2.5 Kms Range

Simple One Electric Scooter will be faster than the Ather 450X – And offering three times the range

Simple Energy, a Bengaluru based EV startup is actively testing their new electric scooter. Until now, it was codenamed Mark 2. Recently, Simple Energy announced that it will be called Simple One upon launch on 15th August 2021.

Simple One is designed using Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud. It will go on to be the company’s flagship model and is claimed to be the quickest electric scooter once launched in the country. Where specifications are concerned, it is being offered in the premium e-scooter segment.

Largest Boot Space

It will get features such as a removable battery, large touchscreen, on board navigation and Bluetooth connectivity as is also seen on other e-scooters in its segment such as the Ather 450X and TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak. Simple Energy also claims that the their electric scooter will have the largest boot space in its segment. Today they revealed that it will have 30 liters of boot space.

The new Simple One will likely get a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which is expected to deliver a range of up to 240 km. Acceleration from 0-50 km/h in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 100 km/h. Full charging will be possible in one hour. Official specs will be revealed at launch. Today Simple One revealed that in just 1 minute of charging, the e-scooter can deliver range of up to 2.5 kms.

Simple Loop Charging

Simple Energy also announced the launch of their chargers, Simple Loop. Simple Loop is the fast charger that will be deployed in PAN India. The company will be deploying 300+ charging stations in the upcoming months. These charges are convenient to use for all kinds of electric scooters, thus making them a viable option for all. Going forward, the company will be partnering with prominent shopping complexes, restaurants, etc to make it convenient to use.

Mr.Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO of Simple Energy said, “We’re thrilled to reveal more details on the Simple One. The deployment of the charging infrastructure will begin shortly after the launch. We look forward to an electrifying path ahead of the launch on 15th August.”

Simple Production

Simple Energy, started by Suhas Rajkumar and Shreshth Mishra in 2019, is slated to commence production of their electric scooter this month. The company is currently in the process of setting up a manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. This plant will have a capacity of 50,000 units in first phase.

The company also claims to have 79-85 percent localization at the plant. The startup had production plans from its factory in Whitefield with capacity of 50,000 units while in Jan 21 raised pre-funding via investors UiPath’s VP – Global Business and Finance Operations Vel Kanniappan. Simple Energy is seeking to raise around Rs.51-74 crores by later this year with launch plans in cities of Bangalore and Delhi to be later followed by Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

There are no indications on price of the Simple One electric scooter as on date, but the company targets Rs.1.1 lakh so as to undercut the Ather 450X, which is priced from Rs.1.4 lakhs. Not only will the Simple One compete with the Ather 450X in terms of price but also where performance is concerned, if claimed figures prove true.