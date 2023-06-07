Simple One electric scooter 1st owner takes delivery in Bengaluru

The Simple ONE electric scooter promises a range of 212 kms and top speed of 105 km/h – Prices start from Rs 1.45 lakh

After a lot of delay, Bengaluru based startup, Simple Energy has finally started the delivery of their new electric scooter Simple One. The first batch of owners took the delivery in Bengaluru. As of now, the scooter is only on sale in Bengaluru. It will be launched in more cities in a phased manner. Bookings for the Simple ONE, which had commenced 18 months ago and by now have registered over 1 lakh bookings

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy, said, “We are elated to commence the deliveries of the Simple ONE, starting with customers in Bengaluru. We are all proud of the hard work and dedication of our team in creating a holistic product that is both sustainable and an efficient transportation option for our customers. We are confident that we will be successful in creating a delightful ownership experience for our customers and believe that Simple ONE will revolutionize the segment by creating a greener future.”

Simple One – The new electric scooter in town

Simple One is presented in four single-tone colours options of Brazen Black, Namma Red, Azure Blue and Grace White. It also gets dual tons of white and black, with red alloy wheels and highlights. These dual-tones cost around cost Rs 5,000 over single-tone colour options.

On board features include a flat seat, upright riding stance, grab rails for pillion riders, full view rear mirrors and turn signals. It also gets 30 liters of under seat storage which is large enough for a full face helmet. Simple ONE is also offered with a sari guard.

The touchscreen infotainment display offers advanced features such as navigation, access to calls and music, screen customization and also features that include remote access, geo-fencing, turn by turn navigation, OTA updates and remote locking. Simple One mobile app is offered both on Android and Apple devices.

Simple ONE – Batteries, Range, Charging, Warranty

Simple ONE draws its power via a 5 kWh lithium ion battery that is claimed to offer an iDC range of 212 kms which is claimed to be best in segment. It comes in two battery packs; one of which is fixed and the other is removable. The battery powers a permanent magnet motor offering 8.5 kW power and 72 Nm torque. Acceleration from 0-40 km/h is possible in 2.77 seconds while top speed is claimed at 105 km/h. Battery charging from 0-80 percent is possible in 5 hours 54 minutes via a portable or home charger.

It gets telescopic front forks, disc brakes at the front and rear measuring 200mm and 190 mm respectively and rides on 90/90-12 tyres fitted with 12 inch alloy wheels at both ends. Simple Energy is offering the Simple ONE with a 3 year or 30,000 km warranty on vehicle, motor and battery. The charger comes in with a 1 year/10,000 km warranty. Simple ONE electric scooter finds itself taking on other more established e-scooters such as the Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and Hero Vida.

Simple Energy plant, Simple Vision 1.0 is located at Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu. They have an installed capacity of about 10 lakh units. More electric two wheeler launches are planned by Simple in the future.