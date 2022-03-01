Simple One Electric Scooter 300 Kms Range Option Launch Price Rs 1.45 L

Simple Energy states that the upgraded motor with a 6.4 kWh battery (2) pack can offer a range of 300+ kms

Bengaluru based Simple Energy, the makers of the Simple One have upgraded the e-scooter with a more powerful motor. This upgrade will see the Simple One offer better performance, thermal management and efficiency and will make the e-scooter offer 72 Nm torque, the highest in its segment.

Simple One Electric Scooter 300 Kms Range

The Simple One motor will offer 96 percent efficiency even as the motor continues to make 8.5 kW and 72 Nm torque. The e-scooter range with one battery pack is rated at 236 km per charge (real world 203 km) while in Eco Mode. Price is Rs 1.09 lakh ex-sh.

The larger 2 battery pack option which was announced today, delivers a claimed range of 300+ kms on single charge. Just like the single battery option, in the two battery option as well, both batteries are removable. Price of the 2 batteries (total capacity 6.4 kWh) Simple One electric scooter is set at 1.45 lakh, ex-sh.

This new option makes the Simple One electric scooter the leader in range offered for a full charge. The company however, claims that acceleration from 0-40 km/h is achieved in 2.85 seconds as against an earlier time frame of 2.95 seconds. Top speed at 105 km/h.

Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy, said, “When we conceived the Simple One, we had the aim of offering an electric scooter that could offer enough range for users to not have to worry about range or charging. Offering an extra battery will allow power users to reach destinations that no other electric two-wheeler in India can. This additional battery can easily fit in the boot of the scooter offering a range of over 300 km. This is a big milestone – not just for Simple Energy, but for the EV industry. This move will also go a long way in bolstering the perception of electric scooters.”

Deliveries to Commence from June 2022

Simple Energy has announced that deliveries of the Simple One e-scooter will commence from June 2022. This is 9 months after official launch in the country on August 15, 2021. The company also confirms that it has received bookings to the tune of 30,000 units till date.

Simple One is based on the Mark2 prototype and boasts of a futuristic design language. Its features include a touchscreen instrument cluster with onboard navigation and Bluetooth and 4G connectivity. Access to music and calls are via the user’s smartphone. It gets LED lighting at the front and rear and 30 liter under seat storage along with a tyre pressure monitoring system. It is presented in 4 colour options of Brazen Black, Namma Red, Grace White and Azure Blue. Simple One rides on 12 inch wheels and weighs a total of 110 kgs.

Suspension and braking are via telescopic fork in the front and monoshock at the rear along with 200mm disc and 180mm disc at the front and rear respectively. Simple One gets a combi-brake system and Simple Energy states that both its braking system and powertrain have been designed and developed in-house and patented. Simple One rivals the Ola S1 Pro, Chetak, TVS iQube and Ather 450X.

Simple Loop Charging Facilities

Simple Energy has introduced Simple Look charging facilities both for home charging and charging at public locations. These claim capacity to charge upto 2.5 km in 60 seconds and will be spread across 300+ charging stations over the next couple of months for which the company has tied up with shopping complexes, malls and restaurants.

Simple One will be produced at the company facility in Shoolagiri (Hosur), which has capacity to produce 1 million vehicles per annum. The company also announced the setting up of a second production unit in Tamil Nadu spread over an area of 600 acres with an investment of Rs 1,000 cores. This facility will be complete by 2023.