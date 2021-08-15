Simple One Electric Scooter Launch Price Rs 1.1 L- 203 Kms Range

Simple Energy will also be installing 300 fast-charging stations across 13 states in the coming months

Simple Energy has officially launched its first electric scooter in India at a price of Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). With state subsidies, this price is expected to go down by Rs 20-25k. Christened as ‘Simple One’, bookings for the latest battery-powered scooter have commenced at a refundable token amount of Rs 1,947.

Registrations are open for pan-India and bookings can be made through the company’s official website. Deliveries of the electric scooter are slated to commence in the coming months. Customers who have made pre-bookings will be given priority deliveries once production of the scooter actually begins.

More Details

During the first phase of the launch of Simple One, the e-scooter will be made available in thirteen states. The startup is currently working on the construction of a manufacturing facility spread over 2 lakh sq ft in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Simple Energy intends to manufacture as many as 1 million scooters per annum in Phase 1 of its factory operations.

The company has claimed to achieve localisation of almost 99 percent. Barring the battery cells, all other components used on Simple One have been sourced locally which is why it undercuts most of its competitors in pricing. This will also help reduce costs and avoid delays in production and deliveries. Simple Energy is also the only EV brand in the country to have designed, developed and manufactured its own powertrain.

Specifications

Speaking of its powertrain, Simple One is powered by a class-leading 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery paired to a midship-mounted electric motor. It offers a top speed of 105 kmph and 0-40 kmph acceleration in just 2.95 seconds. Four drive modes are on offer namely Eco, Ride, Dash and Sonic.

It has one fixed battery pack, and the other is removable. When both are fully charged, it can deliver a range of 203 kms – which Simple Energy claims is highest for any two wheeler in the world

Despite its large size, the neat-looking removable battery pack finished in grey paint weighs just about 7 kgs. The battery could be juiced up using the company’s indigenously developed fast-charging technology called Simple Loop. This allows the battery pack to offer a claimed range of 2.5km per minute of charging.

Features on offer

Based on the Mark 2 prototype, the scooter tips the weighing scales at 110kg. The two-wheeler adopts a futuristic design language which has been designed using French tech giant, Dassault’s development platform. Other than this, Simple One offers features such as a touchscreen instrument console which is enabled with onboard navigation and Bluetooth connectivity, 30-litre under-seat storage and all-LED lighting.