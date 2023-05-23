Simple One electric scooter launched – Price, Range, Specs, Warranty, Battery, Charging

After a long wait, Simple One electric scooter is finally here – Delivery starts from 6th June 2023 in Bangalore

One of the most awaited electric scooter in 2023, Simple One electric scooter has been launched today at a starting price of Rs 1.45 lakh. While it seems like a late entrant in electric two-wheeler race, Simple One has potential to catch up with its range of segment-first features.

Just like Ola, Simple One also has ambitious plans to emerge as a leader in electric two-wheeler segment. It will be a challenging task, but not completely out of reach. Electric two-wheeler segment has huge unlocked potential, which can be targeted by new brands. Simple One is aiming to scale faster to be able to become the number one electric two-wheeler manufacturer.

Simple One electric scooter styling and features

Simple One electric scooter has a sporty, attractive design that will definitely find appreciation among younger audiences. The front fascia is especially fascinating and comes across as a compact version of a high-powered maxi scooter. The sharp cuts and grooves exude confidence and dominance, ensuring a strong street presence. The scooter is available in exciting colour options.

Some of the key highlights of Simple One electric scooter include its triangular headlamp, prominent side panelling, compact visor, sleek turn signals and funky rear-view mirrors. The scooter has a flat seat design and offers a comfortable, upright riding stance. The entire seat is thick and wide, and long enough for proper pillion comfort. The scooter has chunky grab rails to provide adequate support to pillion riders during fast acceleration and deft manoeuvres across city streets.

Simple One is designed for everyday needs as well. There’s ample storage at the front for carrying a wide variety of items. The scooter also has 30 litres of under seat storage. This is big enough to accommodate a full-face helmet. Due to its unique design format exposing the rear wheels, Simple One has equipped the scooter with a saree guard.

Simple One electric scooter offers tons of tech including an intuitive smart digital dashboard, smartphone pairing, access to calls and music, screen customization options and turn-by-turn navigation. Users can access a range of connectivity features such as remote commands, remote locking, geo fencing, ride statistics, save and forward routes and OTA updates. Simple One mobile app will be available for both Android and Apple devices.

Simple One electric scooter specs, range

Powering Simple One electric scooter is a 4.8 kWh battery pack. It connects to an 8.5 kW electric motor that churns out 72 Nm of peak torque. The scooter will be quite useful in city traffic, as it can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in just 2.77 seconds. Top speed is 105 kmph. Reaching home or office can also be achieved in quick time with a top speed of 105 kmph. The icing on the cake is a best-in-segment range of 212 km, which kind of eliminates the fear of getting stranded with a drained battery.

Simple One charging is via 750W charger. It takes 5 hours 54 minutes to charge the Simple One from 0-80% battery. Fast charging is possible, but will be launched in August. Speaking about warranty, Simple One vehicle / motor and battery warranty are at 3 years or 30k kms. Charger warranty is 1 year / 10k kms.

Simple One electric scooter has patented CBS braking technology for handling its powerful performance. It has 12-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 90-90 tubeless tyres. The scooter complies with all the new safety standards, as mandated for electric two-wheelers. Simple One electric scooter has a challenging journey ahead, as it will take on popular brands such as Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and Hero Vida.