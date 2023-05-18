Simple One electric scooter ready for delivery on launch day

The 236 km claimed range on a single charge on Simple One electric scooter is the best in segment, even crossing Ola S1 Pro’s 181 km claimed range

After multiple delays and setbacks, Simple Energy is readying its Simple One electric scooter for launch. Production commenced and the first unit rolled out of the factory earlier this month. Launch date is on May 23rd. Ahead of launch, Simple Energy is racking up scooters for deliveries.

Simple One will take on established rivals like Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, TVS iQube ST and relatively newer entrants like Hero Vida V1 Pro. The Indian startup brand is betting big on range and that’s how it intends to cut down on range anxiety.

Simple One Delivery Units Papped – The next big thing in 2W EV space?

Prospective buyers can book a Simple One electric scooter for Rs. 1,947. Which is fully refundable. Simple Energy will reveal the scooter’s full pricing at launch on May 23rd. Unlike Ola Electric which took the direction of a swooping and curvaceous body, Simple Energy is offering sharp details with edgy design language.

That said, nothing looks overdone. The triangular headlight housing looks neat and complements the overall design. Turn indicators are LEDs and tail lights remind me of Apache RR 310 for some reason. In the beginning, there were talks about a 4.8 kWh fixed battery and two removable batteries taking the total to 6.4 kWh.

That doesn’t seem to be the case with the production model as now there is a 30L under-seat storage. 4.8 kWh battery is still the largest among electric scooters in India and Simple Energy is claiming 236 km of range. Ola S1 Pro is revered as the current king of range with a claimed 181 km. Simple One tops that with quite a margin.

Other headline figures include 0-40 km/h in 2.77 seconds and a top speed of 105 km/h, 8.5 kW of peak power (11.3 bhp) and 4.5 kW (6.03 bhp) continuous power. Another headline figure is 72 Nm torque from its mid-mounted motor driving the rear wheel with a belt drive and AIS 156 Amendment 3 certification from ICAT.

Feature loaded and safe at the same time

This new standard covers safety mandates for vehicles with an electric powertrain. There are four colours on offer namely Brazen Black, Namma Red, Azure Blue and Grace White. There is a touchscreen infotainment display as well and features advanced features like navigation, music controls, call alerts and actions, remote access, geo-fencing, OTA updates, remote locking and more.

Simple Energy is promising a One Loop charging network as well, which is yet to be implemented. Componentry includes conventional telescopic front forks, 90/90-12 tyres wrapped on 12” alloy wheels at both ends, disc brakes at both ends with patented combi brakes and more. All these weigh in at 115 kg wet, which is commendable.