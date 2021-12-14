Simple One Electric Scooter Spied On Public Road For 1st Time

Prices of the upcoming electric scooter from Simple Energy have already been revealed at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom)

Among the biggest reveals in the electric scooter space this year, was the Simple Energy called One. It was revealed on the same day as Ola Electric’s S1 and S1 Pro. While deliveries of S1 and S1 Pro have faced numerous delays, it is all set to start delivery from tomorrow. On the other hand, Simple One is yet to undergo production itself.

The battery-powered scooter from the Bengaluru-based startup will soon head towards production. Test mules of the e-scooter were recently spied on public road for the first time. It is likely that the Simple One electric scooter is in final phases of testing. The prototypes are being tested for performance, durability, and range to ensure that it is production-ready.

Simple One – Changes Expected

Reports indicate that there might be some changes in the final production model from the one revealed in August earlier this year. The latest spy shots reveal test mules under colourful camouflage which is said to cover up the small design updates on the One although they aren’t noticeable.

In order to ensure that the scooter meets a wide range of challenges, it is being tested across various parts of the country and on different terrains so that comprehensive data could be collected for extensive research and development. This isn’t the usual norm for a scooter that has already been unveiled in its production-spec model with a price tag attached to it.

Further, it is expected that the e-scooter which hits showrooms will be better in terms of performance than the model presented before the media a few months ago. This also suggests that Simple Energy could also make changes to its powertrain setup too.

Powertrain Specs

Speaking of its powertrain, Simple One features a 4.5 kW electric motor that draws energy from a 4.8 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. This setup can return a maximum range of 203 km in Eco mode under ideal driving conditions on a single charge. It also claims a strong performance with a 0-40 kmph acceleration time claimed at just 2.95 seconds. It can achieve a maximum top speed of 105 kmph.

The battery pack consists of a fixed battery and a removable battery, the latter weighing around 7 kg which offers a range of 60 km on a full charge. It takes 2.75 hours for the fixed battery to rejuvenate up to 80 percent whereas the removable unit takes only 75 minutes to achieve the same level of electric charge. The company is even said to offer fast charging facilities across all major towns and cities.

Priced at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), deliveries of Simple One are expected to commence in the early phase of 2022. However, it will be interesting to see if the EV manufacturer will be able to honour its commitments on time. Booking for the e-scooter is open at a token amount of Rs 1,947.

