Simple Ultra Electric Scooter Launch Price Rs 2.35 L – 6.5 kWh, 400 Kms Range, 115 Kmph Top Speed

Simple Energy has launched the new Ultra electric scooter in India, with prices starting at Rs 2,34,999 (ex-showroom). The Bengaluru-based EV startup has also commenced deliveries of the new model, which was unveiled earlier this year as part of its Gen 2 portfolio.

The Ultra stands out as one of the longest-range electric scooters in India, offering a claimed 400 km IDC range. Bookings had opened earlier this year, and with prices now revealed, the scooter is available for purchase via Simple Energy dealerships and online channels.

At this price point, Simple Ultra sits in the premium electric scooter segment, taking on rivals such as Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450 Apex and TVS iQube ST, while differentiating itself with a significantly higher claimed range.

400 Km Range, Strong Performance

Powering the Simple Ultra is a 6.5 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed IDC range of 400 km. The scooter is also performance-oriented, with a top speed of 115 km/h and quick acceleration of 0–40 km/h in 2.77 seconds, making it one of the fastest electric scooters currently on sale in India.

The scooter also gets a 7-inch rider console and four-level traction control, aimed at improving rider safety and control across different riding conditions. Charging time details have not been specified yet.

Deliveries Underway, Network Expansion

Simple Energy has confirmed that deliveries of the Ultra are already underway, with customers able to take test rides and complete purchases at authorised Simple stores. The company currently operates close to 70 touchpoints across India, including cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Patna and more. Further expansion is planned in cities like Nagpur, Ranchi and Bhubaneswar in the coming months.

The Ultra is the fourth product action from Simple Energy in 2026. Earlier this year, the company introduced updated versions of the Simple One and Simple OneS scooters. Simple One Gen 2 is offered with IDC range options of 236 km and 265 km, while Simple OneS Gen 2 delivers a claimed 190 km range. With the addition of Ultra, the company is strengthening its portfolio with a sharper focus on long-range and performance-oriented electric scooters.

Positioning And Outlook

Simple Ultra is positioned as a long-range, performance-focused electric scooter, aimed at buyers who prioritise extended range and higher speeds over typical city-centric EV offerings. With its headline 400 km range and premium pricing, Ultra targets a niche segment of riders looking for greater range confidence and versatility, especially for longer commutes and inter-city usage.

Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, said, “At Simple Energy, we engineer with intent. The Simple Ultra is built for riders who demand extreme range and performance without compromise. With a 400 km IDC range and high-performance architecture, it sets a new benchmark for electric two-wheelers in India. With prices now revealed and deliveries underway, we are delivering truly anxiety-free electric mobility at scale, backed by our expanding pan-India network.”