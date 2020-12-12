The new Li-Ion e-rickshaw is available at all company dealerships priced at Rs.1,85,000

Rising concerns over the degradation of the environment coupled with deteriorating air quality levels has given rise to demand for electric vehicles in India. New laws have come into effect to conserve energy and protect the environment through the use of fossil fuel powered vehicles.

U.P Telelinks Limited, a leading manufacturer of electric rickshaws, with manufacturing facilities in Ghaziabad and Rudrapur, has introduced a new model called Singham Li-ion. This auto styled e-rickshaw is priced at Rs.1,85,000 and buyers will be eligible for subsidy of Rs.37,000 under the FAME II scheme of the Government of India.

Features and Design

The new Li-ion e-rickshaw comes in with an attractive design and outstanding features and comes in with a 3 year warranty period. It gets LED lights, an advanced BMS and a powerful 1,500 watt motor. This lithium battery offers mileage of 100 kms per charge.

Offered on sale via all of Singham dealerships, the company has also tied up with several private and public finance agencies for easy finance facilities to its buyers. The company claims to have received over 300 pre-orders and deliveries are slated to commence from 15th December 2020.

Running Costs

New Singham Electric Rickshaw measures 2,575mm in length, 1,740mm in height and 998mm in width while wheelbase measures 2,180mm. It receives a front glass with wiper, a spare wheel and hard stepney cover and rides on alloy wheels fitted with 3.75-12 tyres.

The interiors get curtains along with floor mat, FM player with USB and SD card and an anti theft alarm system. It gets cabin lights and comfortable die cut seats. The e-rickshaw offers a range of 100 kms per charge relating to running costs of 30 paise per km and thereby offering savings of over 20 percent. The LED lighting not only uses less power but looks attractive while equitable weight distribution among wheels offers improved balance and heavy duty suspensions offer a comfortable ride.

Power to the Singham Power Li-ion e-rickshaw is via a high efficiency brushless DC motor 1.5 kW power and 48V voltage. Suspension and braking is through telescopic hydraulic suspension 43” at the rear and lever operated drum brake in the front and foot pedal operated drum brake at the rear.

Along with the Li-ion e-rickshaw the company is also launching three cargo variants of the Power Li-ion – Flat Bed, delivery Van and Cargo Van, each of which are designed to cater to the different delivery demands of buyers. The company also has the Singham Deluxe, Singham Comfort and Singham Super among its lineup and also offers customers the option to customize their vehicles as per demand.