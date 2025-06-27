Skoda and Volkswagen Hybrid Models Could Launch Around 2028

With rising fuel costs, the automotive industry is shifting gaze towards electrification. While fully electric vehicles are growing in popularity, Hybrid powertrains might be the perfect stop gap between ICE and EVs. SAVWIPL (Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd) is reportedly exploring Hybrid options too and might launch around the year 2028. Let’s check out the possibilities.

Skoda and Volkswagen Hybrid

As per a recent report by Autocar India, Skoda and Volkswagen Hybrid models could launch around the year 2028. The company is likely to electrify its current portfolio to expand its customer base and push sales in the market, which is currently on the lower end of the spectrum.

This shift to Hybrid powertrain might be future preparedness to meet the upcoming CAFE 3 norms. Also, this shift to Hybrid technology will act as a stop-gap between ICE powertrains and fully electric powertrains. If this Hybrid setup is of PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) type, it surely offers the best of both worlds.

As per the reports, SAVWIPL might engineer a dedicated platform which is internally codenamed IMP21 platform. IMP stands for India Main Platform and is speculated to be a derivative of CMP, which is China Main Platform. This upcoming IMP architecture is said to compatible with ICE, fully electric and Hybrid powertrains.

With IMP skateboard, Skoda Auto and Volkswagen are likely to introduce a high level of localization to meet cost constraints. Which is an important strategy in a cost-conscious market like India. This Hybrid platform is expected to meet the company’s broader long-term electrification goals.

What to expect?

One can expect Skoda and Volkswagen Hybrid models to be based on current offerings like Slavia and Virtus sedans along with Kushaq and Taigun Compact SUVs. There is a probability of more the company launching more premium offerings with Hybrid powertrain above the current ones.

As of now, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are the only Compact SUVs to offer Hybrid powertrains, while Honda City e:HEV remains the only sedan. 2nd Gen Kia Seltos and 3rd Gen Hyundai Creta are expected to share a Hybrid powertrain in the coming years and Renault Nissan alliance is also working on Hybrid powertrains to go on Duster and its Nissan counterpart.

