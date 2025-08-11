Skoda Anniversary Editions Of Kushaq, Slavia, Kylaq – Launch Price Rs 11.25 L Onwards

Marking 25 years of operations in India and 130 years globally, Skoda Auto India has launched exclusive Limited Editions of its popular models — Kushaq, Slavia, and Kylaq. These editions come with distinctive styling, premium features, and a complimentary accessories package, positioned as a tribute to the fans who have supported the brand’s journey.

The Limited Editions are based on top trims — Monte Carlo for the Kushaq and Slavia, and Prestige & Signature+ for the Kylaq. All three models feature 25th Anniversary badging, enhanced exterior garnishes, and a kit that includes a 360-degree camera, puddle lamps, underbody lighting, and other visual upgrades.

Variant-wise Pricing (Ex-showroom)

Kushaq Anniversary Edition

– 1.0 TSI MT: Rs 16,39,000

– 1.0 TSI AT: Rs 17,49,000

– 1.5 TSI DSG: Rs 19,09,000

Slavia Anniversary Edition

– 1.0 TSI MT: Rs 15,63,000

– 1.0 TSI AT: Rs 16,73,000

– 1.5 TSI DSG: Rs 18,33,000

Kylaq Anniversary Edition (Signature+ & Prestige)

– 1.0 TSI MT: Rs 11,25,000 & Rs 12,89,000

Kushaq Monte Carlo Limited Edition

Available in Deep Black and Tornado Red, the Kushaq Limited Edition offers colour-contrast accessories depending on the paint shade. Enhancements include fog lamp garnish, trunk garnish, lower door garnish, fin spoiler, and anniversary badging.

Slavia Monte Carlo Limited Edition

The Slavia mirrors the Kushaq’s approach with the same black-red theme combinations, bumper spoilers, trunk and lower door garnishes, and the full accessories kit, adding both style and functionality.

Kylaq Limited Edition

Skoda’s newest SUV, the Kylaq, gets the limited treatment in Signature+ and Prestige MT variants with the same accessories package and seven exterior colour choices. This edition is powered exclusively by the 1.0 TSI engine with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Only 500 units of each model will be produced, making these special editions highly exclusive. With refreshed styling, premium features, and celebratory touches, Skoda aims to make these limited-run models a collector’s delight while strengthening its premium positioning in the Indian market.