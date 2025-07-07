Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Brings Bentley Under Its Wing – Launches Bentley India Operations

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) has officially welcomed legendary British ultra-luxury brand Bentley into its portfolio, strengthening its presence in India’s premium automotive space. With effect from July 1, 2025, SAVWIPL will exclusively import, distribute, and service Bentley vehicles across India, marking the sixth marque under the Group’s expansive umbrella.

Bentley Joins SAVWIPL Portfolio

In line with this development, Bentley India, a newly created entity under the SAVWIPL group, will be responsible for overseeing the marketing, sales, and after-sales operations of the Bentley brand across the country. Leading this new chapter will be Abbey Thomas, appointed as Brand Director, Bentley India. Thomas will spearhead the brand’s growth strategy and retail network development in one of the world’s fastest-growing ultra-luxury markets.

To provide a seamless ownership experience, Bentley India is set to commence operations with three dealer partners, strategically located in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and New Delhi. These showrooms will cater to India’s ultra-high-net-worth individuals with Bentley’s trademark blend of bespoke craftsmanship, exquisite design, and powerful performance.

Strengthening Commitment to India’s Growing Luxury Market

Commenting on the landmark move, Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, “Welcoming Bentley into the SAVWIPL family is a proud milestone that completes our portfolio — from the precision of German engineering to the timeless elegance and unmatched performance of British craftsmanship. India’s appetite for uncompromising luxury is growing rapidly. Additionally, Abbey’s deep understanding of the Indian market makes him the ideal leader to steer Bentley India toward new milestones.”

Jan Bures, Executive Director, Sales, Marketing and Digital of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, “It’s a proud moment for us in India to welcome Bentley into the SAVWIPL family. The ever-growing UHNI segment in India will benefit from this new association, and we, along with our new dealer partners, will ensure the best of luxury and performance for our customers.”

Bentley has been a familiar name in India’s luxury automotive landscape for over two decades, consistently exceeding the expectations of discerning customers. With this integration into SAVWIPL, the brand is poised to offer an even stronger focus on delivering exceptional standards of ownership, aligning Bentley’s storied legacy with India’s evolving demand for super-luxury motoring.