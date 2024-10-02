Skoda Elroq 4.5m Electric SUV Debuts – 82 kWh Battery, 581 Km Range

Debuting the new Modern Solid design language, Skoda Elroq is company’s first fully electric compact SUV, positioned below Enyaq

Skoda has just ushered into a new design era with the debut of its latest Elroq SUV. Featuring the new “Modern Solid” design language, Skoda Elroq aims to offer a sense of robustness, authenticity and functionality. Skoda has unveiled both First Edition and Sportline versions of Elroq.

Skoda Elroq Debuts

With the compact SUV segment gaining prominence globally, Skoda has just unveiled its first-ever fully-electric compact SUV. Called Skoda Elroq, it is also the first vehicle from the brand to debut its Modern Solid design language. In India, Skoda is set to launch Kylaq based on the same design language.

On Elroq, we can see a handsome design, which is well executed. The fascia has been divided into two parts. The top part gets sleek LED DRLs along with a slim upper grill. Above this grill, we can see Skoda lettering sitting proudly on the muscular bumper with strong creases.

Lower part of Skoda Elroq’s fascia houses the LED headlights There is a larger lower grill here that houses the number plate as well. Below it, we can see a silver element in the form of a faux skid plate. Headlights get interesting cuts that extend down and then move towards the centre.

Side profile is similar to what we have seen with Skoda’s 5-seater SUVs. There are sharp creases along with a thick C-pillar. Roof rails and shark fin antennae are notable too. There are large and stylish alloy wheels along with body cladding. Rear is interesting as it gets a smartly designed tailgate with a roof spoiler and boomerang-shaped LED tail lights.

On the inside, we get a large 13-inch free-standing infotainment screen, a fully digital instrument screen, and a HUD. There’s also a three-spoke steering wheel with Skoda lettering, numerous clever storage options, a row of physical buttons, sustainable materials, largest in segment 470 L boot space (1,580 L with rear seat folded) and a lot of interior room for occupants.

Specs and Powertrains

Skoda Elroq measures 4,488 mm in length, 1,884 mm in width, 1,625 mm in height and has a 2,765 mm long wheelbase. Ground clearance is 186 mm and the kerb weight of Skoda Elroq will go up to 2,256 kg.

Skoda Elroq comes in two variants – Elroq 50 and Elroq 85. Unlike their name suggests, Elroq 50 gets a 55 kWh battery pack (52 kWh net) and Elroq 85 gets an 82 kWh battery pack (77 kWh net). Performance metrics for Elroq 50 include 168 bhp of peak power and 310 Nm of peak torque with 160 km/h top speed and takes 9 seconds to hit 100 km/h. Claimed range is 375 km per charge.

Elroq 85, on the other hand, boasts 282 bhp total system power and 545 Nm total system torque along with 180 km/h top speed, 6.6 seconds to 100 km/h and a claimed range of 581 km. Both Elroq 50 and Elroq 85 are RWD only and they both get rear drum brakes.