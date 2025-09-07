Skoda GST Benefits and Offers Up To Rs 5.8 Lakhs – Kushaq, Slavia, Kodiaq

Skoda Auto India has announced limited-period festive offers across its product lineup, combining upcoming GST benefits with additional incentives to make its SUVs and sedans more accessible. Valid until 21st September 2025, the initiative ensures customers can enjoy lower prices right away, even before the revised GST rates officially kick in from 22nd September 2025.

GST Benefits Passed On Ahead of Time

The GST Council’s recent reforms have rationalised tax rates on automobiles, reducing the levy on several categories. While these changes are only set to take effect from September 22, Skoda has chosen to front-load the benefit by offering equivalent price reductions now.

This is a strategic move to sustain momentum in the run-up to the festive season. Without such an initiative, many buyers would likely delay their purchases until after the new GST rates were applied. By treating the expected tax cuts as festive discounts, Skoda is keeping sales active in September while still giving customers the full benefit.

Savings Across Models

– Skoda Kodiaq comes with GST-linked benefits of up to Rs 3.3 lakh and additional festive offers worth up to Rs 2.5 lakh. Together, customers can save as much as Rs 5.8 lakh.

– Skoda Kushaq is available with GST benefits of up to Rs 66,000 and additional offers of up to Rs 2.5 lakh, bringing total potential savings to Rs 3.1 lakh.

– Skoda Slavia can be purchased with GST benefits of up to Rs 63,000 and festive discounts worth up to Rs 1.2 lakh, giving combined savings of Rs 1.8 lakh.

Limited Period Offer – Valid Till 21st September

The offers are valid only up to 21st September 2025, just before the new GST rates officially take effect. Customers booking cars before this date will essentially enjoy the same reduced prices a few weeks early, along with the added festive incentives.

By structuring the benefits this way, Skoda is addressing a unique challenge in the auto market right now: buyers postponing purchases until post-GST revisions. These pre-festive offers aim to bridge the gap, ensuring demand does not stall ahead of Navratri and Diwali.

Skoda’s Festive Push

Skoda Auto India, which recently completed 25 years in the country, is strengthening its appeal with such customer-first initiatives. The Kushaq and Slavia have been central to Skoda’s strategy in India, while the premium Kodiaq continues to be a key player in the luxury SUV segment. With the festive season around the corner and GST reforms lowering effective vehicle prices, Skoda’s pre-GST festive offers provide a strong incentive for customers to advance their buying decision.