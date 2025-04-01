Skoda India Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Record Sales in March 2025

Marking its 25th year in India and 130th globally, Skoda Auto India has recorded its highest-ever monthly sales with 7,422 units sold in March 2025. This new milestone comes on the back of growing demand for the recently launched Kylaq SUV, supported by consistent performance from the Slavia sedan and Kushaq SUV.

The March figures mark a major achievement in Skoda’s India journey, reflecting the company’s aggressive strategy and strong product portfolio. The Kylaq, which is Skoda’s first-ever sub-4 metre SUV and its most accessible offering in India, has emerged as a key driver behind this success. Unveiled in November 2024 and launched officially in January 2025, Kylaq has already crossed 15,000 bookings, with the company planning its fastest-ever production ramp-up to fulfill all pending orders by end of May.

Commenting on the milestone, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “With the launch of the all-new Kylaq, we committed to a ‘New Era’ in our India journey. The 7,422 cars we sold in March 2025 is testament to this journey taking shape, and is also the result of sustained planning, efforts and a strategy aimed at democratising European technology on Indian roads. The customer feedback highlights that Kylaq comes with an exceptional price-value proposition, taking comfort, space and safety from a segment higher, into the sub-4-metre SUV segment. To enable more customers and celebrate the Kylaq success, we decided to extend the introductory pricing until the end of April.”

Kylaq: Driving Growth and Safety

The Kylaq is built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, the same as the Kushaq and Slavia, and recently earned a 5-star safety rating under Bharat NCAP, making it the third Skoda vehicle in India to receive top scores for both adult and child occupant safety.

As a part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, Skoda Auto India has also been working towards improving ownership experience. Initiatives such as digital showrooms, online-only sales, Skoda Service Cam, Anytime Warranty, and Supercare maintenance plans are aimed at offering transparent and hassle-free customer service. Additionally, Skoda has introduced a 1-year complimentary Supercare package for all new customers.

Dealer Network and Market Expansion

To support its growth, Skoda Auto India has expanded its touchpoints from 120 in 2021 to over 280 currently, with a target of 350 by end of 2025. The increasing network and attractive maintenance offerings have helped the brand grow deeper into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Skoda’s impressive performance in March 2025 sets a strong tone for the remainder of its silver jubilee year. With continued focus on value, safety, and customer satisfaction, Skoda is well-positioned to further consolidate its place in India’s competitive automotive landscape.