Skoda India Sales June 2022 – Slavia, Kushaq, Octavia, Superb

Skoda India continues on growth path; Reports YoY growth and MoM sales growth for June 2022

The Indio 2.0 Project sees Skoda India lead the way for the Group. Product strategy supported by growth momentum has seen Skoda India sales improve noticeably. In the larger picture, Skoda India today is a bigger contributor to global Skoda sales than it was yesterday. Through 2021, Skoda India sold 23,858. And in H1 2022, the auto manufacturer has already surpassed a full year of sales at 28,899 units.

For May 2022, sales are reported at 4,604 units. YoY growth is manifold over low base sales of 716 units. Volume gain stood at 3,888 units. MoM sales fell by about 11 percent, down from 5,152 units. Volume loss stood at 548 units. The month prior, sales were at its highest at 5,608 units. But In June 2022, the company reported best sales for the quarter. With 6,023 cars sold in June 2022, sales improved manifold. YoY sales are up from 734 units at volume gain of 5,289 units. MoM growth is reported at 30.82 percent at volume gain of 1,419 units.

Skoda India Sales June 2022

In the global context, Skoda started Q1 on a strong note. And went on to record ‘the strongest increase in vehicle deliveries to customers worldwide’. Through Q1 2022, 11,600 units were delivered in India. Owing to low base, YoY growth was reported at a stupendous 265.3 percent. January to March 2021 sales were reported at 3,200 vehicles. But it isn’t just low base sales and expected recovery that bolsters Skoda India. Through Q2 2022, Skoda India has sold 12,258 units.

Product launches have been key to current success. And the mid-size sedan segment has benefitted. Soon after launch, the company announced over 10,00 bookings for its newest offering. The Skoda Rapid replacement had its job cut out even before launch. Rapid served Skoda in good stead. Slavia is designed to do that, and more.

Slavia and Kushaq sales – June 2022

A detailed sales report shows Slavia leading Skoda’s innings right off the bat. In April 2022, Slavia sales stood at 2,432 units. Skoda Kushaq followed closely at 2,413 units. The month prior, both cars contributed to over 5.1k units in sales. In comparison, May sales was contained. And June has been more than promising.

Recently, Kushaq Monte Carlo edition was launched at an ex-sh starting price of Rs 15.99 lakhs. The model is available in Tornado Red and Candy White colours. From start to now, Skoda Octavia sales have now surpassed the 1 lakh unit mark. Midway through the year, Skoda India has outdone sales projections and targets for the year. Superb sales are also doing well, along with that of Kodiaq.

Semiconductor shortage

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “Both our INDIA 2.0 products have entered the market in an extremely challenging backdrop. A global pandemic, intermittent lockdowns, economic upheaval, geopolitical instability, and now a continued semiconductor shortage upsetting the supply chain. So, it’s an incredible achievement for all of us ŠKODA AUTO India to continue breaking and setting new sales records. It’s the result of all-round work from all our teams. Not just in terms of the product, but in terms of customer satisfaction, a wider, deeper penetration of our all new customer touchpoints and a series of consumer-centric service campaigns. Also playing a big role are our dealer partners who have done a stellar job. Together, we will ensure that 2022 will be our ‘Biggest Year’ in India.”

While a parts shortage reality looms overhead, Skoda India has made timely adjustments to ensure sales momentum is not hurt. One such measure has been to opt for a different sized infotainment system, one that is already in use in global markets.