Skoda India Registers 5 New Names – Konarq, Kushaq, Kosmiq, Karmiq, Kliq

Skoda India has registered 5 new names for their upcoming cars under Project 2.0

One of the most important launch for Skoda India in the recent years will be the upcoming SUV based upon the Vision IN concept. The SUV has been on test for quite a while now and as per reports, Skoda shall do the name reveal in January 2021.

Interestingly, ahead of the name unveil, Skoda has trademarked 5 names in India. These include Konarq, Kosmiq, Kliq, Karmiq and Kushaq. It isn’t sure as in why has Skoda trademarked 5 names while there is just one major product launch in the near future.

However, if we look at the names, all the 5 come along with typical Skoda DNA as they all start with a ‘K’ and end with a ‘Q’. Skoda has been using similar combos for majority of its SUV line-up and these names just sound like an extension to the same ideology.

Launch Timelines

As far as timelines of the upcoming Creta challenger is concerned, it is believed that Skoda should do the name unveil in January’21 followed by a global premier in March’21. Launch of the product in the Indian market should take place in early Q2, with deliveries starting around the same time.

The mid-sized SUV is based upon VW-Skoda’s MQB A0 IN platform which is a localized iteration of its globally renowned MQB A0 architecture. Post the launch of Skoda’s iteration, a similar model with a Volkswagen badge is also expected, though at a later date (H2’21 or H1’22).

Engine Specs & Design

Talking about the SUV, it will come along with 2 engine options. These would include a 1 litre turbocharged petrol motor which can dish out 175 Nm of max torque and 110 PS and a more powerful 1.5 litre turbo petrol which can churn out 150 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will mostly include a 6-speed MT, a 6-speed AT and a 7-speed DSG for the top-end trims.

On the looks front, the test mules which have been spotted majorly look like the Vision IN Concept which was earlier unveiled by Skoda. While the production-spec variants will certainly have some differences in design, it looks like that the overall profile and design elements have been majorly retained from the concept. Equipment levels on the top-end trims should be good as spyshots have revealed that a sunroof, connected car technology, a 10.1 inch infotainment and a 10.25 inch digital display for the driver will be available.

Once launched, the mid-sized SUV will be majorly competing with the South Korean heavy-weights in the segment, namely Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Considering the pricing, it will also land up locking horns with cars like MG Hector, Tata Harrier.