Skoda Kodiaq Lounge Base 5-Seater Variant Launch Price Rs 39.99L

After a brief pause, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) resumed its premium vehicle business and import business. We now get two imports from SAVWIPL in the form of Golf GTI and Tiguan R Line. However, the Skoda Kodiaq is a premium CKD offering assembled at the company’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in Maharashtra.

After the launch of Kodiaq in India, this premium 7-seater SUV now gets a new base variant in a 5-seater configuration. Called Skoda Kodiaq Lounge, this new base variant has been positioned below Selection and Sportline trim levels. Let’s take a closer look.

Skoda Kodiaq Lounge Base 5-Seater Variant

Kodiaq used to be on sale in India in two trim levels – Sportline and Selection. Both these trims were bestowed with a 3-row 7-seater layout, which is very popular within the premium SUV buyers in India. Now, Skoda has launched a 2-row 5-seater version of Kodiaq in India for the first time.

Called Skoda Kodiaq Lounge, it is priced at Rs 39.99 lakh (Ex-sh) and is now the most affordable trim level for the Kodiaq variant lineup. There are three colour options with Kodiaq Lounge – Magic Black, Graphite Grey and Moon White. Sportline trim has been priced at Rs 43.76 lakh (Ex-sh) and Selection at Rs 45.96 lakh (Ex-sh).

To achieve this lower price tag, there have been a few revisions in equipment list. On the outside, Kodiaq Lounge gets single-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, few chrome trims are now silver and limited colour choices. On the inside, we can see a smaller 10.4-inch infotainment screen, Gray fabric-suede upholstery instead of Beige leather.

With 3rd row gone, boot space has been increased to 786L, which can be further expanded with sliding and reclining 2nd row seats. Features like driver’s drowsiness detection, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, massaging seats, powered co-driver seat and powered tailgate are absent in Kodiaq Lounge.

Specs & Features

Notable features on offer with Kodiaq Lounge include 9 airbags, electronic parking brake, triple zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, dual wireless phone chargers, 9-speaker audio system and others. Skoda Kodiaq Lounge is powered by the same 2.0L Turbo Petrol engine with 204 PS of peak power and 320 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 7-speed DCT.