Skoda Kodiaq Sold Out For 2022 – In Just 20 Days Of Launch

Skoda is offering 2022 Kodiaq in three trims namely Style, Sportline, and Laurin & Klement

The updated Koddiaq was launched in India after a gap of almost two years on January 10 this year. Barely a month after the Czech carmaker introduced a new facelifted version of the premium SUV, price hike has been announced. It is also to be noted that the Kodiaq has been sold out for the year 2022 in India.

Skoda has announced an increase in prices of Kodiaq in India by Rs 1.0 lakh across all trims. The new prices will be valid for the 2nd batch of Kodiaq, which will go on sale from 1st April 2022. In its latest avatar, Kodiaq boasted a few cosmetic, features as well as powertrain updates.

2022 Skoda Kodiaq Price Hike

At the time of its launch, the SUV was pegged at a starting price of Rs 34.99 lakh and went up to Rs 37.49 lakh. With the latest revision in prices, the flagship offering from Skoda now costs between Rs 35.99 lakh and Rs 38.49 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). The revised prices will be effective from April 1, 2022.

Within 24 hours of its official launch, Skoda had revealed that the company had sold out all allocated units of the Kodiaq facelift for the first quarter of 2022. Hence, the second batch will now receive a uniform price hike of Rs 1 lakh across the variant line-up.

Powertrain Specs

Powering the new Kodiaq is a 2.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine that performs duties on a number of models under the Volkswagen-Skoda India group. This motor pumps out 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque and is exclusively mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. Power can be transmitted to all four wheels via an all-wheel-drive system.

Features on offer

Since it is a flagship, the new Skoda Kodiaq facelift is packed to the gills as far as features go. These include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink; a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument console and cruise control.

Other creature comforts on offer include ventilated and heated front seats with massage function, 12-way electrically-adjustable front seats with memory function, a 12-speaker Canton audio system and 10-colour ambient lighting. Safety features offered in the package include nine airbags, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist, hill-descent control, front and rear parking sensors, and Dynamic Chassis Control.

Kodiaq is available only with a 7-seat layout in India. The SUV can be had in four colour options including Moon White Metallic, Steel Grey Metallic, Race Blue Metallic, and Graphite Grey Metallic. It locks horns with other premium three-row SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Mahindra Alturas.