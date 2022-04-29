Skoda Kushaq Active Peace Base Variant Without Infotainment

Skoda Kushaq has received a new Ambition Classic trim which is positioned just one place higher than the base Active variant

The crisis revolving around the semiconductor chip shortages doesn’t seem to end anytime soon as auto manufacturers and consumers continue to face disruptions and delays in production and deliveries. To counter this crisis, automakers have started to launch new lower-spec variants of their respective models with fewer features.

The latest to join this list are new Skoda Kushaq Active Peace and Ambition Classic trims. The former is priced at the same rate as before, while the latter is priced at Rs 12.69 lakh for the manual gearbox and Rs 14.09 lakh for the automatic transmission (ex-showroom). It is slotted between the base Active and mid-spec Ambition variants.

Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic Launched

Compared to the base variant, Kushaq Ambition Classic is around 1.7 lakh more expensive than base Active and Rs 25,000 more affordable than the Ambition trim. This trim has been offered in four dual-tone colour options including Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Tornado Red, and Honey Orange, all available with a black roof. Additionally, it also receives a new Carbon Steel Grey paint scheme with a white roof.

As expected, the Ambition Classic trim misses out on a few features in comparison to the Ambition variant. For instance, the new Ambition Classic variant gets black suede seats with a honeycomb pattern instead of a dual-tone fabric stitching offered in the Ambition trim. It also misses out on automatic climate control and connected car technology.

In addition, Skoda Kushaq Active Peace has also arrived at dealer showrooms. This variant is slotted under the current base Active trim and misses out on an infotainment system. However, owners will have an option to install the infotainment at a later date. Those customers who do not wish to install the infotainment system, can avail a discount on purchase of this trim. However, there is a small catch as the Active Peace and Ambition Classic have been made available only for a limited period of time. The company might pull the plug on this variant in the coming future.

Features & Powertrain Option on offer

Speaking about Ambition Classic, Skoda has retained the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in this variant. The Czech carmaker is also offering certain chrome inserts on the front bumper, air vents, door sills, boot lid and window line on the Ambition Classic trim. Other features on offer include LED headlamps with DRLs, a manual air conditioner and a cooled glove box to name a few.

The new variants of Skoda Kushaq are also available with a 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine that kicks out 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque. This power mill can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The 1.5-litre TSI 4-cylinder turbo petrol unit is exclusively available in the tops-spec Style trim as of now.

Apart from this, Skoda will also be launching a new top-spec Monte Carlo Edition of Kushaq on May 9. This variant will be exclusively powered by the 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit that pumps out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. First units of the same have already been spied at the dealer yard.

