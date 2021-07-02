Skoda Kushaq Among The Safest SUV In Segment – GNCAP Free To Test Safety

Global NCAP is yet to test a Skoda car which is made in India and on sale in India

Just a few years back, safety was largely a non-existent issue for most car buyers. However, with new stringent safety regulations introduced by the government and awareness created by independent agencies like Global NCAP, people have started asking questions about car safety. Manufacturers have also been highlighting high NCAP ratings of their cars as an USP to attract customers.

Skoda welcomes GNCAP testing for Kushaq

Launched recently at a starting price of Rs 10.5 lakh, Skoda Kushaq has started getting questions about its safety. One thing that many potential customers will want to know is how Kushaq will perform in Global NCAP crash tests.

Responding to such customers on twitter, Skoda India director Zac Hollis said that the company is open for any testing for Kushaq. However, he clarified that such tests are carried out independently by GNCAP. The company has no role in the type or timing of the test conducted by the organisation.

This indicates that Kushaq is unlikely to be crash tested by GNCAP anytime soon. It may or may not happen, as the organization appears to be choosy when it comes to testing cars for their safety. As of now, the organization has not tested any Skoda car in India.

Historically, Skoda cars have performed really well in crash test safety ratings. Their latest car to be tested for safety was the Enyaq. In Euro NCAP, 2021 list includes Skoda Enyaq iV, which has received 5-star safety rating. However, Enyaq iV is an all-electric crossover and utilizes a completely different platform. So, it’s not worth comparing to Kushaq.

Creta and Seltos safety ratings

Talking about Kushaq’s primary rivals Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, only Seltos has been tested by Global NCAP. It was expected that Seltos will get high safety rating, but it scored only medium range 3-star rating for adult occupant. Seltos child safety rating was lower at 2-star.

Creta was tested by Latin NCAP in 2015. At that time, it had received 4-star safety rating. New-gen Creta utilizes an updated ‘superstructure’ that has more than 70% high-strength steel. This is expected to provide improved safety in case of a crash. However, things will become clearer only after the SUV is tested by NCAP.

Kushaq safety features

Even though GNCAP rating may not be currently available for Kushaq, Skoda claims that customers can rest assured, as the SUV packs in a comprehensive range of safety features. These include driver and passenger airbags, curtain airbags, hill hold control, electronic stability control, multi-collision brake, traction control system, ABS, roll over protection, brake disc wiping, motor slip regulation, electronic differential locking system, and tyre pressure monitoring system.