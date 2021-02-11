Skoda Kushaq And Volkswagen Taigun Spied Together – Creta, Seltos Rivals

Based on the same platform and powered by the same engine options – The 2 new VW Group SUVs for India

It was at the Auto Expo last year, that the VW Group showcased their two new mid-sized SUVs for India. The SUVs got a lot of attention as these were slated to be one of the major players in Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 vision. Initially, launch would have probably taken place by now, but has gotten delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kushaq and Tiagun

At the Auto Expo, Skoda had showcased the SUV as Vision IN. Earlier this year, Skoda India announced the production spec name as Kushaq. Volkswagen on the other hand, has continued promotional activities around their upcoming SUV with the same name as the concept – Taigun.

Both these SUVs are now a common sight in many parts of India as it enters final phase of road testing. Recently, automotive enthusiast Pawan Dangi managed to capture both these SUVs together in Pune and share the spyshots via Rushlane Spylane. Pune is is where the company plant is located, and where these two SUVs will enter production later this year.

A total of 4 test mules can be seen in the spy shots – 2 test mules are Taigun and 2 are Kushaq. Though the overall size / structure is same of both SUVs, one can notice the different set of headlight design and front grille.

Year Of The Taigun

Off-late the German carmaker has been actively promoting its upcoming compact SUV with the tagline ‘Year of the Taigun’. VW has also roped in various celebrities to talk about it on their social media platforms.

Thanks to the teaser images shared by VW, we know that Taigun’s front end looks very butch yet urban and takes its design inspiration from the larger Tiguan All-Space and the European-spec T-Cross. While Taigun is closely related to T-Cross, it is expected to be slightly longer than the latter. Hence, its interiors are also expected to be roomy in order to cater needs of Indian consumers.

Exterior Design Highlights

At front, the highlights include bi-projector LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, horizontally slatted grille with chrome inserts, chrome laced bumper with faux skid plates and wide air dams. All in all, the front profile is upright and imposing which gives the SUV a boxy stance. At rear, it receives a single-bar LED taillamp with black-out surrounds and a faux diffuser plate on rear bumper.

Interior & Expected Features

The bright exterior colour schemes will be complemented by contrasting dual-tone black and gray cabin. The rear seat is likely to be spacious thanks to its stretched wheelbase. With ample amount of knee room, shoulder room and head room courtesy wider body.

Equipment in the SUV is likely to comprise a large touchscreen infotainment unit with connected features, a fully digital instrument cluster, USB fast charging, rear AC vents and lots more. Both, Taigun and Kushaq will offer similar features, equipment as well as engine options. There will be a lot of part sharing between the two SUVs.

Expected Powertrain Specs

In terms of powertrain, both SUVs will be offered in two petrol engine options. These will be in the form of 1 liter TSI 3 cylinder and 1.5 liter TSI 4 cylinder. The smaller 1 liter turbo petrol delivers about 120 PS while the bigger 1.5 liter delivers about 150 PS. 6 Speed MT is standard on both engines while the 1 liter TSI will get 6 AT as automatic option and 1.5 liter TSI will get 7DCT as automatic option.

As mentioned before, Taigun and Kushq have been developed as a cars, specific to the Indian market and its production will be heavily localised which will make it possible for VW and Skoda to price them aggressively. It will be built on a brand new and localised MQB A0 IN platform which will also underpin future Volkswagen Group models such as next-gen Vento.

Upon its launch, Taigun, Kushaq will take on the Korean cousins- Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the Indian market. Together, Creta / Seltos are recording over 20k units in sales every month. Kushaq will launch first, by June 2021. Post that Taigun will launch. Expect Rs 10-15 lakh price range.