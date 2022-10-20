Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition Spied At Dealer – Walkaround

Updates for Kushaq Anniversary Edition are expected to be similar to that of Taigun Anniversary Edition launched in September 2022

Launched in 2021, both Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun have registered consistent sales numbers. In September, Kushaq and Taigun were placed at 4th and 5th place in the list of bestselling compact SUVs. Prospects look bright for both SUVs, as they recently scored 5-star in Global NCAP crash tests. They are the first SUVs in India to get 5-star rating in both Adult Safety and Child Safety.

To celebrate its successful run in Indian market and expand options available to potential customers, Skoda is expected to launch anniversary edition of Kushaq soon. This follows Taigun anniversary edition that was launched last month. Kushaq anniversary edition spotted on road tests was seen with ‘Anniversary Edition’ badging on side panel.

Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition

Just like Taigun anniversary edition that was launched with a new colour shade, Kushaq could also get an exclusive colour option for its anniversary edition. Kushaq currently does not have a pure black colour. Closest option is Carbon Steel, which is essentially a dark grey shade. Other colour options that would look great for Kushaq include blue and yellow.

Kushaq anniversary edition is expected to get some premium features, as were introduced with Taigun anniversary edition. Examples include high lux fog lamps, black ORVMs, C pillar graphic, door visors, door edge protector, body coloured door garnish and aluminium pedals. Take a look at the walkaround video of Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition – credit to The Car Show.

Kushaq offers a comprehensive range of features, which will be the same with the anniversary edition. Some key highlights include 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic AC, electric sunroof, 8-inch information display panel, wireless charging, 12V socket and USB-C socket. A range of connectivity features are also available such as track your car, real-time speed tracking, geofence breach notification, walk to car, device tampering alert, driving behaviour, route tracking and roadside assistance.

Kushaq Anniversary Edition performance

Powering Kushaq Anniversary Edition will be the 1.0-litre petrol motor. It generates 115 PS of max power at 5,000-5,500 rpm and 178 Nm of peak torque at 1,750-4,500 rpm. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. Kushaq also comes with a 1.5-litre petrol motor option, which makes 150 PS and 250 Nm. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG.

By choosing the smaller capacity engine option for Kushaq Anniversary Edition, Skoda can make this variant accessible to a larger customer base. The same approach was used for Volkswagen Taigun Anniversary Edition. Kushaq Anniversary Edition will be based on top-spec Style trim, which is available at Rs 15.29 lakh. Style automatic variant is priced at Rs 16.09 lakh.

Safety kit will be same as standard model. It includes features such as front, side and curtain airbags, hill hold control, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, multi-collision brake, traction control system (TCS), roll over protection, brake disc wiping, motor slip regulation and electronic differential locking system. Anniversary Edition badging is likely to be there on the inside as well. Apart from the cosmetic updates, Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition will be largely the same as the standard model.