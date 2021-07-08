Skoda Kushaq Arrives At Dealers Across India – Deliveries Start Next Week

Skoda Kushaq range comes in at a higher base price over its arch rivals Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

Skoda Auto Volkswagen’s India 2.0 Strategy along with the MQB-A0-IN platform have kickstarted their journey with the new Kushaq. This 5 seater compact SUV is launched in India at a base price of Rs.10.50 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 17.60 lakh for its top spec model. This pricing is a part of the company’s ‘One Nation. One Price’ philosophy.

It may be remembered that the Skoda Kushaq was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo as a VisionIN concept and was revealed in its production ready format in March 21. It has now been officially launched in the country. It is based on the localized MQB A0 IN platform and has now been opened for bookings at company’s 100+ dealerships located in 85 cities across the country and on the official website, at a down payment of Rs.35,000.

Deliveries On Track

Customer deliveries will commence from 12th July. Buyers of the new Kushaq benefit from a ‘Peace of Mind’ offer that includes 4 years/1 lakh km warranty which can be extended upto 6 years / 1.5 lakh kms. Skoda is also presenting the new Kushaq with 2 years parts warranty, 2 years battery warranty, 3 years paint warranty, 6 years corrosion warranty and extended roadside assistance programs up to 9 years.

The Kushaq is presented in 3 variants of Active, Ambition and Style as on date with the company planning a range topping Monte Carlo trim up ahead. It gets 5 colour options of Honey Orange, Tornado Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver and Carbon Steel and boasts of an outstanding exterior design and quality interiors with what the company calls ‘Simply Clever’ solutions.

Skoda Kushaq Design

Skoda Kushaq sports a large front grille with sleek headlamps seen on either sides along with a secondary lighting cluster under it. Wrap around LED tail lamps, roof mounted spoiler, prominent crease lines across its body and black finished front bumper, roof rails and rear diffuser add to its sporty appeal. The Kushaq rides in 16/17 inch wheels depending on variant.

The interiors also pack quite a range of driver and passenger comforts with an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, ambient lighting, climate control with touch sensitive buttons, two spoke steering wheel, in-car Wi-Fi and wireless charging. The top of the line Style trim gets a large 10 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The new Kushaq also gets In-car connected tech features offered by the latest myŠKODA Connect

Where on board safety equipment is concerned, the Skoda Kushaq gets a total of 6 airbags, rear parking camera, auto headlamps with wiper, tyre pressure monitoring system and hill start assist. It also sports multi collision braking system, ABS and EBD and ESC which is offered as standard across all variants.

Skoda Kushaq is powered by two petrol engines. These include a 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder TSI petrol engine offering 114 hp power and 175 Nm torque and a 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol engine making 148 hp power and 250 Nm torque. The engines get mated to 6 speed manual and 6 speed automatic transmission options.