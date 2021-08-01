Skoda Kushaq Bookings Cross 6k – July 2021 Sales Grow By 234 Percent

Skoda has registered over 6,000 bookings for their new Kushaq SUV in India – It has now become their best seller

The Skoda Kushaq was launched in India on 28th June 2021. It marked the automaker’s entry into the compact SUV segment wherein it will would take on rivals such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Priced between Rs 10.0 lakh and Rs 17.60 lakh, Skoda aims that the new Kushaq should, in fact, carve a niche for itself and not take on either of its Korean rivals.

Record Sales

Skoda India has recorded a 234% increase in July 2021 sales, when compared to July 2020 period. When comparing with June 2021 period, sales have grown by almost 320%. All this is thanks to their new Kushaq SUV, which has already become the best-selling Skoda car in India.

Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director – ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “KUSHAQ was launched with the vision of substantially growing our volumes in India, and it is very encouraging to see our plan taking shape. Despite a challenging environment, we have managed to have a really successful launch, which is in line with our strategic focus and volume expectations.

Moreover, the new launch has enabled us to build a strong momentum across the value chain. We are seeing a surge in dealership footfalls and customer enquiries. There is also a multi-fold increase in the requests for new dealerships from the dealer fraternity across India. We are pursuing an aggressive strategy of taking the ŠKODA brand to new and emerging markets across the country, with partners that share our vision of excellence and customer-centricity.”

Variants, Colour Options and Features

Skoda Kushaq is the first of the company offering to be developed under the Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 Project which was earlier announced in 2018. It is also a part of investments to the tune of 1 billion Euros between 2019 and 2021, directed to enhance the company’s presence in the country.

The Kushaq is presented three variants of Active, Ambition, and Style. It available in 5 different colours of Tornado Red Metallic, Candy White, Carbon Steel Metallic, Honey Orange Metallic, Brilliant Silver. Dimensions stand at 4221 mm length, 1,760mm width and 1,612mm height. It gets a 2,651mm wheelbase and boot space is at 385 liters.

Skoda Kushaq boasts of a rugged design. It sports sharp creases across its body with a large butterfly front grille, sleek LED headlamps and faux air dams. Its features also include a silver skid plate in the front and a sharp shoulder line while it rides on 17 inch alloy wheels under flat wheel arches. Design elements to the rear are C shaped tail lamps and prominent ‘ŠKODA’ lettering on the boot lid.

Safety Equipment

Interiors of the new Kushaq set itself apart in terms of quality and comfort. Extensive use of soft touch material and leather are seen throughout its cabin along with metallic buttons and switches. It sports a large 10 inch touchscreen multimedia system with wireless smartphone connectivity and myŠKODA Connect. Occupants in the front get wireless smartphone charging pad and passengers in the rear receive USB-C charging ports for their devices.

Where the Skoda Kushaq excels is in terms of on board equipment which is offered from the base variant upwards. Its Active trim receives manual AC, twin spoke multifunction steering wheel, 6 speakers and front armrest. It also receives safety features among which are dual airbags, electronic stability control and multi collision braking. ABS with EBD is also offered as standard. Safety equipment goes on to include roll over mitigation, brake disc wiping and anti-slip regulation while higher trims receive 6 airbags, rear parking camera, auto headlamps and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Power comes from two petrol engine options. The 1.0 liter engine offers 113 hp and 178 Nm while the 1.5 liter TSI engine is capable of 148 hp and 250 Nm. The former gets mated to a 6 speed manual and 6 speed torque converter automatic transmission while there is a 6 speed manual and 7 speed DSG unit on the latter. The Kushaq comes in with standard 4 year/1,00,000 km warranty which can be extended to 6 years/1,50,000 km warranty.