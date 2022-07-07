Skoda Kushaq Buy Now, Pay EMI Later – New Offer Launched

Skoda Kushaq aims to draw more footfall into their showrooms with this offer

Skoda has been doing really well in India since the launch of their new cars. This is reflected in car sales charts for the month of June 2022. We can see that Skoda has registered an impressive 720.57% YoY growth in the month of June 2022 over June 2021. In terms of MoM growth, it registered 30.82% in June 2022 over May 2022.

These figures seem to be driven by the newly launched Slavia and last year’s hot release, Kushaq. Slavia sales stood at 2,432 units and Kushaq at 2,413 units in June 2022. Slavia is doing really well in the segment but Kushaq, not so much. We say this because, Kushaq falls under C-segment SUV space where cars like Hyundai Creta sold 13,790 as we reported in our Top 25 Cars article. In an effort to drive more sales, Skoda is offering exciting EMI schemes with various finances.

Skoda Kushaq Offers July 2022

Skoda Kushaq has to compete in one of the most cut-throat segments in India and to help its cause, the Czech brand is offering a new exciting offer to get more sales. This new offer allows customers to drive a Skoda Kushaq off the showroom today and they can start paying their EMIs from October 2022.

Yeah. You read it correctly. To avail this offer, a customer has to fulfill all the criteria posed by the finance company/bank. This scheme only applies to stock cars sold by the company and doesn’t include any accessories customers chose to install at dealer end. To know more, prospective customers can get in touch with a Skoda India dealer near them.

Kushaq did not come with any offers until now and seeing one now, makes one wonder if the demand is saturating. The other way to look at this offer is that maybe Skoda is trying to boost bookings / sales ahead of new arrivals.

The segment will soon see the arrival of Toyota HyRyder and Maruti Vitara. Ahead of that, this new offer of Skoda will help them find new buyers for Kushaq. This is not the first time Skoda has launched such an offer. The past few years we have seen Skoda launching ‘pay EMI later’ type offers around festive season.

Skoda Kushaq VS Competition

Skoda recently cut corners on Kushaq and Slavia in the form of a smaller and lackluster 8″ touchscreen infotainment system and at the same time, increased the price. This might be a recipe for disaster in a price-conscious market like India. At the same time, Volkswagen versions of the same cars – Taigun and Virtus continue to be on offer with the larger touchscreen.

Skoda Kushaq prices currently start from Rs. 11.29 lakh for the base Active variant powered by a 1.0L turbo-petrol engine 114 bhp and 178 Nm mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The top-spec Monte Carlo variant costs Rs. 19.49 lakh that is powered by a 1.5L turbo-petrol engine making 148 bhp and 250 Nm mated to a 7-speed DSG. All prices are ex-sh.