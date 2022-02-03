Skoda Kushaq Buyers Get Rs 15k Discount For Not Getting Auto-Folding ORVMs

Global shortage of semiconductor chips has created significant challenges including increased car prices and delayed deliveries

As shortage situation is unlikely to be resolved anytime soon, auto companies are coming up with unique solutions to ensure sales are minimally impacted. A recent example is that of Skoda, which is offering Rs 15k discount to Kushaq owners who will not be getting auto folding ORVMs. Unavailability of this feature is directly linked to shortage of a specific component.

Skoda Kushaq Discount – Applicable for 2022 Style trim

Discount of Rs 15k will be available only to buyers of 2022 Kushaq Style trim. This is likely because prices of Kushaq Style variants were increased recently in January. The price hike was in the range of Rs 19k to Rs 29k.

In comparison, prices of Kushaq Ambition variants had remained unchanged. Anyone buying Ambition variants will not be eligible for Rs 15k discount. As of now, all Kushaq variants are being offered with manually foldable external mirrors.

Owners will have the option to get the auto folding ORVMs retrofitted at a later date when chip shortage situation improves. In case of owners of Style variants, they can get the retrofitting done at Rs 15k. This looks like a fair deal, but there’s no clarity on when the auto folding ORVMs will be available.

Auto fold ORVMs are a standard feature in most compact SUVs. These make life a lot easier, as the mirrors fold and unfold automatically when the car is turned off and on, respectively. This is different from electrically folding mirrors, wherein the user has to push a button to fold and unfold the ORVMs. This can be best described as a semi-automatic option.

It is not certain what kind of impact this issue will have on Kushaq sales. For people used to auto-folding ORVMs, switching to a manual system can be a hassle. Good thing is there’s an immediate cash discount and owners can get the auto fold ORVMs when they are readily available.

Taigun owners to get discount?

Auto fold ORVMs feature has been discontinued for Volkswagen Taigun as well. Both Kushaq and Taigun utilize the same platform and share several of the hardware and features. It is not certain if Taigun owners will also be eligible for a discount in lieu of the missing auto fold ORVMs. At the time of announcing discontinuation of this feature, there was no statement regarding discounts for any of these SUVs.

As per estimates, shortage of semiconductor chips may take a couple of years to return to normal. Investments have increased significantly in this industry and new manufacturing plants are being set up. However, even as supply increases, demand will continue to rise as well. Shift to EVs is a major factor that is pushing demand for semiconductor chips.