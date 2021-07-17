Skoda Kushaq Buyers Get Royal Delivery Experience – Band Baaja, Garlands And More

Deliveries of the new Kushaq were made with the sounding of drums and trumpets – With donning of royal styled umbrellas, turbans and shawls

Deliveries of the Skoda Kushaq, launched in India on 28th July 2021 at Rs 10.50 lakhs have commenced. This 5 seater SUV is presented in three variants of Active, Ambition, and Style and across five colours of Candy White, Reflex Silver, Carbon Steel, Tornado Red, and Honey Orange.

Bookings for the new Kushaq had opened in June and deliveries have commenced from 12th July 2021. Skoda Kushaq that means ‘King’ or ‘Emperor’ in Sanskrit, was delivered in royal style at least at the TAFE Showroom at St Mark’s Road, Bengaluru.

Royal Delivery For Skoda Kushaq Customers

The delivery function commenced with the lighting of the lamp while drums and trumpets heralded in the customers and the red carpet event followed with each of the buyers being felicitated with turbans and shawls, garlands and cake cutting.

Achyuth Kumar, Indian actor who works in Kannada cinema was in attendance. He took the Kushaq for a spin to get a feel of the car after which customers were each handed over their keys. This was followed by all the Kushaq models being lined up in front of the showroom after which the customers could drive home their brand new vehicles. Take a look at the royal delivery process in the video below, credit to Auto Town.

Kushaq Highlights

Skoda Kushaq is based on the company’s MQB-A0-IN platform, and it is the brand’s first model to come under its ‘India 2.0 project’. It receives bold exterior styling. It sports a signature butterfly grille with chrome accents, LED headlamps and contrasting faux skid plates. It also gets fog lamps and LED tail lamps along with shark fin antenna, silver roof rails and distinctive ‘SKODA’ lettering on its tail gate. The new Kushaq rides on 17 inch alloy wheels.

Interiors are also well equipped both in terms of passenger comforts and safety. It gets a large sunroof, 10 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink, ambient lighting and wireless charging. Safety features include 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, traction control, hill-hold control, rear-view camera, and multi-collision brake assist, ABS and EBS.

Engine Specs

Skoda Kushaq gets its power via two petrol engines. The 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder, TSI engine makes 113 hp power and 178 Nm torque while the 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder, TSI unit is capable of 148 hp power and 250 Nm torque. Transmission options include a 6 speed manual unit as standard along with a 6 speed automatic with 1.0 TSI and 7 speed DSG with 1.5 TSI.

Skoda Kushaq enters the mid-size SUV segment competing with the likes of Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta. It will also rival the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun. The Kushaq comes in with standard 4 year/1,00,000 km warranty which can be extended to 6 years/1,50,000 km warranty.