Skoda Kushaq SUV Imagined As A Convertible Ahead Of Launch Tomorrow

Mercedes C Class and MINI range of convertibles are the only true cabriolets to be retailed in India

Skoda Kushaq is one of the most highly anticipated cars to be launched this year. The car started to generate a buzz even in its pre-production concept form of VISION IN when it made its maiden appearance at the last edition of Auto Expo in 2020. The upcoming SUV recently was unveiled in its full flesh and managed to live by the expectations of people and auto industry experts.

Ahead of its launch tomorrow, design artists have started implementing their skills of rendering different versions and body styles of the new Kushaq. One of them is a Kushaq in the form of a cabriolet / convertible. For reference, a cabriolet is a car without a permanent rooftop. The design has been rendered by SRK Designs and a video of the same has been uploaded on YouTube.

Rendered Convertible Design

Being portrayed as a convertible, the designer has stripped the Kushaq’s roof completely which provides eye-grabbing attention. It will also offer a sunny and airy cabin experience for passengers on board although whether it will be a good idea for the hot Indian summer condition is debatable.

Most importantly it has been redesigned as a two-door cabriolet which results in larger front doors. While it makes for easier ingress and egress for front borders, getting into the car becomes a tad tedious for back seat passengers.

Also, the stock 17-inch alloy wheels have been replaced by larger 19-inch alloys with the same design. Apart from this, there are no other changes from the regular Kushaq. Dimensions and design of the upcoming Kushaq has been retained.

While convertible car models have an eye-pleasing style and are a common sight in some international markets, in India, such body styles do not go in favour of the harsh tropical summers.

Kushaq Engine, Transmission Specs

As we already know, Kushaq will be the first car to be underpinned by the MQB A0 IN architecture that forms the backbone for Volkswagen-Skoda Group’s India 2.0 programme. Speaking of its specifications, the upcoming crossover will be offered in two engine options- a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI turbo petrol unit and a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder TSI turbo petrol mill. The former produces an output of 114 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque, while the latter kicks out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque.

A six-speed manual gearbox will be offered as standard across the range with the option of a 6-speed torque converter on the 1.0-litre unit and a 7-speed DSG on the 1.5-litre unit. Kushaq is slated for launch on 28th June 2021 and is expected to be priced in the range of 10-17 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon its launch, it will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and its upcoming cousin Volkswagen Taigun.