Skoda Kushaq Facelift Panoramic Sunroof Spied Ahead Of Launch

Skoda is working on the Kushaq facelift, which is expected to be launched in 2026. Test mules have been spotted with partial camo, indicating minor cosmetic touch-ups to the exteriors. Latest spy shots reveal the presence of a panoramic sunroof, likely to be offered with the top-spec variants. Let’s check out the details.

Skoda Kushaq facelift – Panoramic sunroof

Kushaq is currently offered with a single-pane electric sunroof. This feature is available with the Signature, Sportline, Monte Carlo and Prestige trims. Entry-level variants, Classic and Onyx, do not have the single-pane sunroof. Mid to top variants of the Kushaq facelift are expected to get the panoramic sunroof. Skoda is likely to add voice controls to operate the sunroof. Anti-pinch feature, which is already available with the single-pane sunroof, will be carried over.

A panoramic sunroof will unlock improved competencies for Skoda Kushaq. There’s a growing preference for panoramic sunroof in the SUV segment, as there are tangible benefits such as natural lighting, enhanced sense of roominess and a more premium feel. Growing preference for panoramic sunroofs can be seen globally. It is not limited to the Indian market. As Kushaq is exported to multiple overseas locations, addition of a panoramic sunroof will be advantageous.

In the compact SUV segment (4.2m to 4.4m), most of the bestselling options are already equipped with a panoramic sunroof. The list includes Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder and Maruti Victoris. Upcoming Tata Sierra will also be equipped with a panoramic sunroof. In this highly competitive space, it becomes imperative to have the option of a panoramic sunroof.

Enhanced safety with Level 2 ADAS

Another useful upgrade for Skoda Kushaq facelift could be Level 2 ADAS. This feature is also becoming increasingly common. In the compact SUV segment, Level 2 ADAS is currently available with the likes of Creta, Seltos, Tata Curvv, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Maruti Victoris and Mahindra BE 6. Upcoming Tata Sierra will also be getting a Level 2 ADAS suite.

With ADAS, Skoda Kushaq can offer improved safety for passengers. The SUV is already one of the safest with a 5-star rating in Global NCAP crash tests. Key features include 6-airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS & EBD, multi collision braking (MKB), hill hold control, electronic differential lock, traction control system, brake disc wiping and roll over protection. Kushaq facelift is also expected to get a 360° camera.

Powertrain options for Kushaq facelift will be the same as offered with the current model. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine generates 115 hp and 178 Nm of torque. It is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AT. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit generates 150 hp and 250 Nm. It is paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission. At a later stage, Skoda is expected to replace the 7-speed DSG with an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission sourced from AISIN.

