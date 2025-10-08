Skoda Kushaq Facelift Spied Altitude Testing In Jammu and Kashmir

The highly competitive compact SUV segment will soon heat up with the launch of updated European entrants. We’re talking about the Skoda Kushaq facelift and Volkswagen Taigun facelift. Both these SUVs have been spied testing in India. There have been more Kushaq sightings in India than Taigun facelift.

While most of the Skoda Kushaq test mule sightings are seen around Pune city, the recent spy shots from automotive enthusiast Yusuf Khan come from Jammu and Kashmir. This suggests Kushaq facelift is being tested in high altitude conditions before a formal launch. These spy shots show Kushaq facelift from up close. Let’s check out the details.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Spied Altitude Testing

One of India’s most notable car manufacturers, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) is on the verge of launching an updated Kushaq in the country. The goal is to launch the best version of Kushaq ever, with features, creature comforts, safety and equipment buyers in this segment are craving for.

The latest spy shots are fully camouflaged. However, we can kind of make out some of the outlines of design elements with these spy shots. For starters, headlights and fog lights adhere to a similar approach, but we can see that LED DRL and turn indicators are now on the top of this headlight, unlike the bottom position in current model.

Even the shape of fog lights are redesigned and so is the shape of its honeycomb mesh pattern in lower grille. We still have moustache-like butterfly grille, which might be redesigned as well. We can see some multi-layered camouflage here, suggesting the presence of a radar module for ADAS, but we can’t say for sure.

What to expect?

What we don’t see a hint of, is 360-degree cameras on ORVMs. Alloy wheels look slightly different and rear LED tail lights seem to be carried over. However, these tail lights now seem to be connected with either an LED light bar or a black plaque with SKODA lettering. Front and rear bumpers might be redesigned to establish a new look. Also, we hope there are rear disc brakes with Kushaq facelift.

On the inside, one could expect features like a panoramic sunroof, dual zone automatic climate control, more comprehensive connected features and more. ADAS has become need of the hour for Skoda Kushaq as majority of its rivals offer some kind of autonomous driving feature suit, something Kushaq is yet to get.

Powering the Kushaq facelift is likely to be the same 1.0L 3-cyl Turbo Petrol and a 1.5L 4-cyl Turbo Petrol engine options as before. The former packs 114 bhp and 178 Nm, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter. The latter brings 148 bhp and 250 Nm, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT.