Skoda Kushaq Facelift Spied – New Lights, ADAS, 8-speed TC AT

While getting cosmetic touch-ups and new equipment, Kushaq facelift will retain the 1.0-litre and the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine options

Launched in 2021, the Skoda Kushaq is gearing up for a facelift. The new model is expected to be launched by the end of this year or in early 2026. Recent spy shots from Autocar India show a partially camouflaged test vehicle providing some hints of the potential changes. Let’s check out the details.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Spied – What’s new?

Cosmetic touch-ups for Skoda Kushaq facelift will include refreshed lighting elements and some variations to the front grille. Air dam section features a sharper geometric design and a new trim element. With a more upright front fascia, the vehicle now commands a stronger road presence. Side profile is largely the same as earlier, featuring traditional door handles, blacked-out B pillars, and electrically foldable ORVMs.

However, the Kushaq facelift gets new alloy wheels in black finish. At the rear, sharper tail lamps are expected in interconnected format. Some touch-ups could be there on the rear bumper as well. It remains to be seen if some new colour options are introduced with the Kushaq facelift. Inside, Kushaq facelift is expected to get refreshed themes, ambient lighting, upholstery and new features as well.

ADAS Level 2 addition

Kushaq is one of the safest cars in India, having received 5-star Global NCAP safety rating in 2022. Safety kit is quite comprehensive with features such as ESC, 6-airbags, hill hold control, electronic differential lock, traction control system, brake disc wiping, roll over protection and tyre pressure monitoring system.

However, ADAS is currently missing, which will be added with the facelift model. ADAS is now available with several of the rival compact SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Tata Curvv and MG Astor. ADAS Level 2 kit onboard Kushaq facelift will include features like lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. Upcoming Skoda Slavia facelift is also expected to get the ADAS Level 2 update.

New 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission

Skoda Kushaq facelift will continue with the existing engine options of a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol. The former generates 115 PS and 178 Nm of torque. It has transmission options of a 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. The 1.5-litre engine produces 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque. It is mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission.

While these engine options will be retained, the 6AT transmission with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine is expected to be replaced with a new 8-speed torque converter automatic. Sourced from AISIN, this new transmission will boost fuel efficiency. It will also help achieve compliance with upcoming CAFE III standards. The new 8-speed torque converter automatic will be introduced at a later date and not at the time of launch of the facelift model.

Kushaq facelift is expected to be launched later this year or early 2026. With the updates, prices could be increased for the higher trims. As of now, Skoda Kushaq is available in the price range of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19 lakh.