Skoda Kushaq Facelift Spied Testing Again – Reveals New Details

As part of its INDIA 2.0 strategy, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) has established a robust portfolio in the country. On the C Segment SUV side of things, we have Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. Both these vehicles are set to receive facelifts, as suggested by spy shots of test mules.

Sticking with Skoda Kushaq facelift, it is likely to launch first looking at the test mule sighting frequency. Kushaq facelift was spied again, in what looks like its top-spec Monte Carlo version in a lovely Red shade. These new spy shots from automotive enthusiast Sanket Gugliya show fresh details about this upcoming compact SUV. Let’s take a closer look.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Spied

Consisting of exciting machines appealing to the enthusiasts, SAVWIPL’s INDIA 2.0 vehicles have captivated a notable chunk of C Segment SUV and C+ Segment sedans in India. While the competition have intensified, the company is working on a facelift for its INDIA 2.0 portfolio. As of now, only the Kushaq and Taigun facelifts have been spied testing, but Slavia and Virtus facelifts are in the pipeline too.

As suggested by the camouflage seen on these test mules, Skoda is likely to confine design changes to the front and rear, while side profile will be carried over as is. Exept for new alloy wheel design, which is finished in a Gunmetal Grey shade. We can also see Red painted brake callipers only at the front, while rear sadly continues with drum brakes.

These particular spy shots do not reveal Skoda Kushaq facelift’s front fascia, but shows updated rear design. We can see a new rear bumper with some revisions to establish a sportier or more dominating appeal. We can also see new tail lights which are now connected in design. There could either be a LED light bar here, or a Black plaque with SKODA lettering. Like in Kylaq.

At the front, we can see a hint of the same conventional lighting setup with headlight housing on top and fog lights immediately below. We can expect a redesigned front grille, potentially larger in size. There could be a new front bumper too.

What to expect?

The main revision is expected in features list as Skoda Kushaq facelift is expected to get ADAS suite with autonomous features, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof and others. Expected features to be carried over include the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, 8-inch virtual cockpit, front and rear armrest, rear AC vents, 6 airbags as standard, 5 Star GNCAP crash safety ratings and more.

Where powertrains ar concerned, Skoda Kushaq facelift is likely to continue with the same 1.0L 3-cyl Turbo Petrol (117 bhp, 178 Nm) and 1.5L 4-cyl Turbo Petrol (148 bhp, 250 Nm) engine options in the same state of tunes as they are sold now. Both will get a 6-speed manual and an automatic option each (6TC and 7DCT respectively). Launch might happen around the festive season.