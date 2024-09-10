Skoda Kushaq Facelift Spied Testing – New Features, Equipment?

Mechanically, Skoda Kushaq facelift may remain the same with connected LED head and tail lamps, ADAS and 360-degree camera as feature updates

It has been three years since June 2021 since Skoda Kushaq SUV was launched as part of Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 initiative. It seems to be the right time for a mid-life makeover. Skoda Kushaq facelift is currently on test abroad and might be planned for launch in H2 of 2025 along with Slavia facelift.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Spied Testing

Slavia and Kushaq’s sales figures have also been declining in recent months, speaking of an urgent need for a refresh along with some feature updates. In related news, Skoda has just discontinued the 1.5L EVO TSI MT variants of both Slavia and Kushaq. Suggesting a new strategy to navigate Indian market.

Skoda Kushaq facelift was recently spied and despite heavy camouflage, these images reveal several exterior and interior feature updates. These would allow the new Kushaq to better compete with other compact SUVs like Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, Hyryder, Astor, Elevate, Basalt, C3 Aircross, VW Taigun and the just-launched Curvv.

The company seems to have geared up to introduce Kushaq and Slavia facelifts in India by 2025. As seen in the recent spy shot, Kushaq facelift will get exterior changes which may include new lighting elements all around. There may be a connected tail light too, which is currently trending. Redesigned front and rear bumpers, a revised front grille and new alloy wheels will be on the cards too.

On the inside, the Skoda Kushaq facelift may also see several updates. Revised upholstery in new colour options is more likely. While current Kushaq gets features like digital instrument console and ventilated seats and a single-pane sunroof, buyers might prefer a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera and level-2 ADAS.

Engine and Transmission Options

Even as Skoda Kushaq facelift will bring in many feature updates, it will not see any change in its engine lineup. It will continue to draw its power via a 1.0L TSI turbocharged petrol engine offering 115 hp power and 178 Nm torque and a 1.5L petrol engine making 150 hp power and 250 Nm torque.

While a 6-speed manual gearbox is offered with both these engine options, the 1.0L also receives a 6-speed automatic transmission. The 1.5L engine on the other hand gets mated to a 7-speed DCT. On the global model spied testing abroad, we can see a trailer hitched at the back. These elements are highly unlikely to make it to India as lifestyle activities are not common practice.

Ahead of the festive season, the company has also introduced Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo edition along with Slavia and Kushaq Sportline versions. Both are a part of the company’s strategy to boost sales.

