Skoda Kushaq First Batch Owners Start Taking Delivery From Today

Skoda is offering a 4 years/1 lakh km warranty extendable up to 6 years / 1.5 lakh km with the Kushaq

The Skoda Kushaq, 5 seater compact SUV, launched in India on 28th June 2021 has been well received. Skoda claims that booking numbers have been in line with their expectations. Production of this Hyundai Creta rival has also been speeded up so as to avoid long waiting periods. From today, first batch of the Skoda Kushaq SUV will be delivered to owners across India.

Buyers yet to place their orders can do so at the company’s 100+ showrooms situated in 85 cities across India or on the company website with an initial payment for Rs.35,000. The Skoda Kushaq is priced from Rs.10.50 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh. The automatic variant is priced at Rs.14.19 lakh while the 1.5 liter TSI carries a price tag of Rs.16.19 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Variants and Colour Options

Skoda Kushaq is being offered in three variants of Active, Ambition and Style. A top of the line, Monte Carlo trim is also being planned, though no launch date is revealed yet. It also gets 5 colour options of Honey Orange, Tornado Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver and Carbon Steel.

Based on what the company calls ‘Simply Clever’ solutions, the Skoda Kushaq SUV is based on Volkswagen Group’s MQB A0 IN platform. It receives well designed exteriors. It gets a large front butterfly grille flanked by slim headlamps, LED DRLs, trapezoidal fog lamps and wrap around LED tail lamps. It gets a chiseled front bumper, skid plates and flared wheel arches along with roof rails that add to its sporty appeal.

There is also a distinctive character line running along the length of the Kushaq. The Skoda Kushaq gets a segment best wheelbase of 2,651mm but luggage space is restricted to 385 liters. The Kushaq rides in 16/17 inch wheels depending on variant.

Interiors of the Kushaq are loaded with driver and passenger comforts. Safety features are loaded, right from the base Active trim onwards. The interiors see leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, ambient lighting and climate control. It also gets a 2 spoke steering wheel, Wi-Fi connectivity and wireless charging.

The base Active variant gets a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system while the top 2 trims are seen with a 10 inch screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also receives in car connected features offered by myŠKODA Connect.

Safety equipment, starting from the base variant includes Multi Collision Braking, Electronic Differential Lock, Anti-Slip Regulation, Brake Disc Wiping, Roll over Mitigation, dual airbags, Stability Control, ABS and EBD. 6 airbags, rear parking camera, auto headlamps, tyre pressure monitoring system and hill start assist are offered as standard across all variants.

Engine Specs

The Kushaq comes with option of two turbocharge petrol engines. The 1.0 liter unit offers 113 hp power and 178 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual and 6 speed torque-converter automatic transmission. The 1.5 liter TSI engine makes 148 hp power and 250 Nm torque when mated to a 6 speed manual and 7 speed DSG unit with paddle shifters.