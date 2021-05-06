Skoda Kushaq Mid Variant With Smaller Touchscreen Spied Testing With Taigun

Both Kushaq and Taigun are expected to be priced at a range of Rs 10 lakh – 16 lakh (ex-showroom)

Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun made their global debuts in India just recently a few weeks ago and were able to generate a healthy buzz in international markets. The compact SUVs are spiritual cousins with the same set of hearts and DNA underneath. However, each of them possesses its individual identity with unique top hats of their own.

As we know, both these crossovers will kickstart Volkswagen-Skoda Group’s second innings in the country under the India 2.0 Project. Both models have virtually been developed side by side to each other and now are also being tested alongside each other. In a recent spy video, test mules of Taigun and Kushaq are seen testing on the same stretch at a short distance from each other.

Kushaq, Taigun Spotted Together

The video is credited to Narinder Tandon and has been shot at Khopoli in Maharashtra which shows the two cousins conducting pre-launch test trials. Both prototypes are easily identifiable since none of them have been wrapped under any kind of camouflage.

For a brief period, Taigun is seen moving parallel alongside a Ford EcoSport. There was not much of a difference in terms of their heights or road presence even though EcoSport is a segment below the German crossover.

Both UVs measure around 4,200mm in length while offering an identical wheelbase of 2,651mm which is the highest in this segment. Kushaq stands at a ground clearance of 188mm and Taigun is expected to hover around the same figure. Since both models are underpinned by MQB A0 IN architecture, many parameters of their dimensions are likely to be similar.

Engine, Transmission Options

Not only in terms of dimensions but also in terms of engine options and specifications both SUVs are very much alike. Each of them will be offered with two engine options- a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbo petrol unit and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI turbo petrol unit.

A six-speed manual gearbox will be standard across the range while a 6-speed torque converter gearbox will be offered in the smaller petrol mill. The larger 1.5-litre unit will be offered with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Features on offer

Even in terms of their equipment, both models share a lot in common such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charging, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats and much more. Safety kits on both SUVs will offer standard features such as multiple airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, electronic stability control and rear parking sensors.