Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Launch Price Rs 16 L To Rs 19.5 L

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo will sit at the top of the lineup – It is Rs 70k more expensive than regular variant

Skoda Kushaq compact SUV was launched in India almost a year ago. It is currently available in three trims namely Active, Ambition, and Style. Today, it has received a new variant. Called Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo, it is based on the top spec Style variant of the Kushaq. It comes in with some blacked-out exterior cosmetic changes and interior updates to set it apart.

While Skoda Kushaq is priced at Rs. 9.9 Lakh and goes upto Rs. 18.79 Lakh (ex – showroom), the Monte Carlo edition is priced from Rs 15.99 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 19.49 lakh, ex-sh. This is at a premium of Rs 70k over the top spec Style variant. The Monte Carlo edition is being offered in colour options of Red and White.

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Prices

The sportier Red or White finished Kushaq Monte Carlo sports a blacked out front grille, gloss black accents around the air dam along with a faux skid plate. The roof is in a contrasting shade of black with black roof rails. ‘Monte Carlo’ badging on its fender, black finished ORVMs and 17 inch black swirl-shaped alloy wheels complete its sporty look. It continues to sport projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs.

The black colour scheme extends to its interiors. Dashboard, central console and door pads get accented with gloss red for a sportier appeal. The seats are done up in red and black leather. Below are the detailed prices of Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo and all its variants in India.

Kushaq Monte Carlo gets auto dimming IRVMs, a fully digital 10 inch touchscreen instrument cluster, that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also sports an 8 inch digital driver display, wireless charging and a single pane sunroof. Where safety is concerned, the new Kushaq Monte Carlo gets up to six airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Below is the official launch TVC of the new Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo for India.

Engine Specs

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo comes in powered exclusively by a petrol engine lineup as is also seen on the regular Kushaq lineup. The 1.0 liter TSI turbo petrol engine makes 115 hp power and 175 Nm torque. Transmission options include a 6 speed manual gearbox as standard along with a 6 speed torque converter automatic transmission.

It also gets its power via a 1.5 liter TSI engine offering 150 hp power and 250 Nm torque available with 6 speed manual transmission or 7 speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The 1.5 liter TSI EVO unit also gets a cylinder deactivation tech that automatically shuts off two cylinders of the engine when not required, thus leading to enhanced fuel efficiency.

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo top variant is the most expensive SUV in the segment. It will compete against other compact SUVs that include the Volkswagen Taigun GT, Hyundai Creta Knight Edition and Kia Seltos X-Line.