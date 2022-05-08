Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo White Colour – First Look Walkaround

Monte Carlo Edition of Skoda Kushaq comes with plenty of exterior and interior enhancements in comparison to the regular model

Skoda will launch top-spec Monte Carlo Edition of Kushaq tomorrow, 9th May. Ahead of that, a detailed walkaround video of Kushaq Monte Carlo white colour has been posted by The Car Show. Kushaq was launched in the Indian market in July last year. The compact crossover from the Czech carmaker is available in three trims namely Active, Ambition, and Style.

Now it will get a top Monte Carlo variant. This fully-loaded trim receives cosmetic and features upgrades in line with Monte Carlo variants from other models under the Skoda brand. The exterior styling distinguishes itself from the rest of the lineup. The Monte Carlo trim has been offered with colour options- Red and White.

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition- Exterior Styling

As previously seen in models like Rapid and Fabia, Monte Carlo comes with blacked-out treatment for front grille, wing mirrors, front and rear bumpers, alloy wheels, roof and roof rails. Chrome surrounds on the grille and silver accents on the front bumper have made way for gloss black finishes. Similarly, front and rear skid plates will come finished in black.

Front fenders and tailgate of this top-spec Kushaq trim don the ‘Monte Carlo’ badging which also comes with an-black treatment. While design of headlamps and taillamps is kept untouched, the clusters have received a blacked-out treatment that lends a smoky effect to the illumination setup. It also rides on new 205/55 R17 tyres with an alloy wheel design that looks similar to the previous-gen Octavia RS 245.

Interiors & Features

Like its exterior, interiors of Kushaq Monte Carlo come with major revisions in its styling. The top-spec variant gets a dual-tone theme with a combination of black and red highlights on the dashboard, centre console, door trims and seat upholsteries, thus accentuating its sporty appeal. There has been an enhancement in its features list.

The most prominent upgrade is the addition of a fully digital instrument console replacing the older semi-digital unit. Other feature highlights include a 6-speaker sound system, all-LED headlamps, automatic wipers, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), auto-dimming rearview mirror and much more. Unfortunately, a panoramic sunroof is not part of this package. It will continue with the same single pane sunroof like current Kushaq.

Powertrain Specs

Powertrain on Kushaq Monte Carlo is identical to the rest of the lineup. This includes a 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine. The former kicks out 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque whereas the latter pumps out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Both units are available with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

While the 1.0-litre unit also comes with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, the 1.5-litre unit is paired with an optional 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre TSI EVO unit also comes with cylinder deactivation tech that shuts off two cylinders of the engine when not required for enhanced fuel efficiency figures.