Skoda Kushaq Onyx Automatic Launched At Rs 13.49 Lakh – Cheapest Automatic Variant

Skoda Kushaq Onyx 1.0 TSI AT variant is the most affordable automatic variant in Kushaq’s lineup, offering decent kit for Rs 13.49 lakh ex-sh

Being one of the popular options in compact SUV segment, Skoda Kushaq has received new editions and variants here and there, to freshen things up. Competing in India’s most cut-throat compact SUV segment, Skoda is ensuring Kushaq offers more value to buyers. In that regard, Kushaq gets its cheapest automatic variant yet, based on the popular Onyx trim.

Skoda Kushaq Onyx Automatic – New VFM variant?

In March 2023, Skoda launched Kushaq Onyx Edition, slotting it between base Active trim and Ambition trims. Back then, Skoda used to offer loud graphics and decals on the side, which was not to everyone’s taste. These graphics have been done away with, lending a much cleaner look.

Onyx Edition was only offered with the 1.0L TSI engine and equipped with a sole 6-speed manual gearbox option. Fast forwarding to June 2024, Skoda has added a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox option with Onyx trim. With the automatic gearbox, Onyx now gets paddle shifters too.

Because base Active trim doesn’t get an automatic variant, Onyx 1.0 TSI AT is now the most affordable automatic variant in Skoda Kushaq’s trim lineup. Priced at Rs 13.49 lakh (Ex-sh), Onyx 1.0 TSI AT variant is Rs 2.35 lakh cheaper than the previous most affordable automatic variant, which is Ambition 1.0 TSI AT, priced at Rs 15.84 lakh (Ex-sh).

The highlight attributes of Onyx Edition are Tecton wheel covers, Crystalline LED headlights with integrated daytime running lights, automatic climate control system that Skoda calls “Climatronic”. There are a few specific attributes with Onyx Edition like premium textile mats with Onyx badge, Scuff plates with Onyx inscription and Onyx badge on car’s B-Pillars.

Same engine as before

Engine options for Skoda Kushaq Onyx 1.0 TSI AT will be the same as before. The 1.0-litre TSI petrol motor churns out 115 PS of max power and 178 Nm of peak torque. Skoda offers this engine with a 6-speed MT and now, 6-speed AT. The 1.5-litre TSI petrol motor generating 150 PS and 250 Nm, 6-speed MT and 7-speed DSG, is not offered with lower trims like Onyx.

Apart from the 5 Star crash rating from Global NCAP, Kushaq offers electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, multi-collision braking, hill hold control, traction control system, brake disc wiping, rollover protection, front, side and curtain airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, anti-theft alarm and rear parking camera and sensors.

Statement from Skoda Auto

Speaking on the product action, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “The Onyx variant has been a key addition in our line-up combining the value of the Active trim with features from the higher variants. This new Kushaq Onyx offering is in response to feedback from our customers, which points to a healthy demand for an automatic variant at a more accessible price point.

In fact, our value proposition makes this Kushaq the most affordable automatic in its entire segment. Offering a hassle-free ownership experience, getting closer to our customers and constantly listening to our customers is our endeavour, and a key part of our growth strategy.”