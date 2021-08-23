Skoda Kushaq Owners Facing Problems Get Assurance From Brand Director

Skoda Kushaq is currently offered at a price range of Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 17.59 lakh (both prices ex-showroom)

After a long and arduous wait, Skoda launched the highly anticipated Kushaq in India. In its first month of sales, Kushaq registered dispatches of over 1,800 units – becoming the best selling Skoda car in India for July 2021. It also became the first model from the Czech carmaker to be fully designed and developed in India.

The compact SUV has been generally receiving positive reviews from most quarters. But there are a few customers who have not been happy with the car. Some unhappy customers of Kushaq, have posted their disappointment with the product on social media. Skoda India Brand Director, Zac Hollis has assured that the company is looking at solving issues of Kushaq owners at the highest level.

In the Facebook group Skoda Kushaq Club India, where Zac is a member, he posted, “With any new car launch anywhere in the world from any manufacturers there will always be a few initial quality concerns. In fact Kushaq concerns are very low. That does not mean they are not serious for the customers concerned and the technical team in Europe and here in India are working round the clock to address them using all processes and protocols established over hundreds of launches in the Volkswagen Group.

We have already delivered thousands of Kushaq to customers in India and have only a handful of issues. In the world of social media they always appear much more. I have even messaged these customers myself to reassure them that their concerns have the highest priority and that we will have a solution to restore their faith in the product. We stand by all our customers on any issues.”

Kushaq Active AT On Cards?

Kushaq has a long lineup with plenty of options to consider from. It gets two engine options, both of which are offered with a choice of manual as well as an automatic gearbox. Further, customers get to choose from three trims namely Active, Ambition and Style. Currently, barring the base Active trim, the other two options are offered with an automatic transmission.

Skoda India has homologated the base-spec variant of Kushaq with an automatic powertrain. This comes as a surprise since Zac Hollis had earlier stated that they don’t have plans to launch automatic option on base trims of Kushaq. It is likely, Skoda has plans to add an automatic gearbox to the Active variant of Kushaq at a later stage. If launched, it would present a more affordable automatic option of Kushaq to consumers.

Engine, Transmission Options

As of now, the most affordable automatic variant of Kushaq is offered with the mid-spec Ambition trim at Rs 14.20 lakh (ex-showroom). It should also be noted that Active and Ambition variants are only offered with a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI turbo petrol motor. Whereas only the top-spec Style variant is offered with the additional option of a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine.

The former can push out 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque while the latter cranks out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Both units could be paired with either a manual transmission or an automatic gearbox. Skoda might also offer a top-spec Monte Carlo trim of Kushaq at a later stage.

Features on Active trim

Feature highlights of Kushaq Active include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a multi-info display, manual air conditioner, rear AC vents, keyless entry, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. Safety is taken care of by multiple airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and electronic stability control.