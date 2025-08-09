Skoda Kushaq Panoramic Sunroof Confirmed – Fresh Spy Shots

In addition to new premium features, Skoda Kushaq facelift will also upgrade its safety package with Level 2 ADAS

Around four years after its launch, the Skoda Kushaq is set for a facelift. Test vehicles have been spotted multiple times in recent months. Launch is expected later this year or early 2026. Ahead of that, latest spy shots by Harshit Soni reveal some interesting details. Let’s take a closer look.

Kushaq facelift – Panoramic sunroof confirmed

Skoda Kushaq is one of the sportiest C-segment SUVs, offering an exhilarating driving experience. It offers a comprehensive range of premium features and is rated by Global NCAP as one of the safest SUVs in India. However, some popular features are missing such as a panoramic sunroof.

In its current form, Skoda Kushaq is offered with a single-pane sunroof. It is available with Signature, Sportline, Monte Carlo and Prestige trims. Not having a panoramic sunroof can be a disadvantage, especially at a time when many buyers want this option. Rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder already offer panoramic sunroof with the respective top variants.

In this latest spy shot, one can see a clear view of the top section. It reveals the presence of a panoramic sunroof. Kushaq facelift will likely offer the panoramic sunroof option with the top variants. A panoramic sunroof significantly enhances the sense of roominess and overall ambience. User experience can be further enhanced with ambient lighting around the sunroof.

Level 2 ADAS to be added

Another important upgrade for Kushaq facelift will be Level 2 ADAS. This is another feature that many SUV buyers want access to. Compact SUVs that currently offer Level 2 ADAS include Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Tata Curvv and Mahindra BE 6.

With Level 2 ADAS, Skoda Kushaq can further boost its safety credentials. It already offers a comprehensive range of safety features such as electronic stability control, multi collision braking and hill hold control. Also, electronic differential lock, traction control system, motor slip regulation, brake disc wiping and roll over protection. Kushaq has 6-airbags, anti-glare ORVMs, auto dimming IRVM and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Kushaq’s passive safety setup is pretty robust, as evident with 5-star rating in Global NCAP crash tests. The 2-airbag model tested in 2022 had scored 5-stars in both Adult Safety and Child Safety. Points scored were 29.64 out of 34 in Adult Safety and 42 out of 49 in Child Safety.

Other updates

Kushaq facelift will be getting a refresh across the lighting elements and front grille. Spy shots indicate an upright front fascia and a more commanding road presence. Side profile will be largely the same, but there could be a new set of alloy wheels.

Some cosmetic touch-ups are expected at the rear as well. Inside, Kushaq facelift could get some new features and refreshed themes and upholstery. Powertrain options of 115 PS 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 150 PS 1.5-litre turbo petrol will be the same as earlier.